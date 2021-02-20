Working with MySQL Restrictive Mode

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Sat, Feb 20, 2021
When some of the MySQL columns in a table are defined with the keyword
NOT NULL, you may get an error such as
Field 'FIELD_NAME' doesn't have a default value if you fail to specify a value for those columns in an
INSERT statement. By default, the MySQL server has a restrictive SQL mode turned on and is controlled by the variable
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES. If you're installing an application in your server developed with the mode turned off, you might experience the above problem. Since changing the database schema can be a daunting task, it is always recommended to turn off the restrictive SQL mode. Please note, you should only disable this feature only if the change will not affect your application's logic.
For instance, assume you have a
payments table in an application. Payees can either be paid in cash or bankers cheque. To capture all the payment details, the vendor of your database application might have defined additional fields like
bank_name and
cheque_no which might not be relevant for cash payments.
However, if those optional fields are defined with the keyword
NOT NULL any entry to the
payments table without the
bank_name and
cheque_no values will throw the
Field 'FIELD_NAME' doesn't have a default value error. In such a case, turning off the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode is a good option to avoid getting this error every time you insert a cash record.
You'll set up a sample database in this guide and create a database table with some
NOT NULL columns. You'll then try to insert records without providing values for the restricted columns to see if an error will be raised. You'll then turn off the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode to see if new records will be accepted without problems.
To test this tutorial, ensure you've the following:
sample Database
Begin by logging into your server. Then, enter the command below to open the MySQL command-line interface.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
When prompted, enter the root password of your MySQL server and press ENTER to proceed. Then, issue the following command to create a
sample database.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE sample;
Select the
sample database.
mysql> USE sample;
Next, you'll create a
payments table. You'll use it to capture payments paid to payees such as employees and vendors. The
payment_id is the primary key, and its values will be set automatically since you've included the
AUTO_INCREMENT keyword.
The
payee column will record the name of the person receiving the payment. Since you might use different payment methods when making payments, you will use the field name
payment_method to differentiate the modes of payments. The
bank_name and
cheque_no are optional fields to be specified only if the
payment_method is a
BANKERS CHEQUE. Otherwise, the optional fields should have an empty(
'') value for
CASH payments.
Set up the
payments table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE payments (
payment_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
payee VARCHAR(50),
payment_method VARCHAR(50),
bank_name VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
cheque_no VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Once the database schema is in place, you'll test it with some
INSERT records with both the restrictive mode turned on and off to see how those settings affect your SQL statements.
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES Turned On
Start by inserting a valid payment record made with a
BANKERS CHEQUE. For this insert, you'll define values for all columns, including the
bank_name and
cheque_no columns, since they are required for
BANKERS CHEQUE payments.
Run the
INSERT statement below.
mysql> INSERT INTO payments
(
payee,
payment_method,
bank_name,
cheque_no
)
VALUES
(
'JOHN DOE',
'BANKERS CHEQUE',
'XYZ BANK',
'111'
);
The above statement should succeed without any problem, and you should get an output similar to the one below.
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec)
Next, try to
INSERT a
CASH entry into the
payments table. This time around, don't define any value for the
bank_name and
cheque_no columns. In your business logic, these fields should be left out as they are not relevant.
mysql> INSERT INTO payments (
payee,
payment_method
)
VALUES
(
'JOHN DOE',
'CASH'
);
Since you've not defined a value for the
bank_name and
cheque_no column and they were created with the keyword
NOT NULL, you should get the error below.
ERROR 1364 (HY000): Field 'bank_name' doesn't have a default value
Although the previous
INSERT statement conforms to your business logic, it has failed. If you've imported a database with a lot of tables defined in this manner, you may encounter a lot of problems. If changing the database schema is not possible or might require a lot of time, you may opt to disable the restrictive SQL mode.
sql_mode
First, to disable the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode, examine the default
sql_mode by running the command below.
mysql> SELECT @@GLOBAL.sql_mode;
You should get a comma-separated value. The
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES should be included in the value, meaning it is enabled.
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| @@GLOBAL.sql_mode |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
To turn this mode off, you will modify the MySQL configuration file. First, exit from the MySQL command-line interface.
mysql> QUIT;
Then open the
/etc/mysql/my.cnf configuration file using nano.
$ sudo nano /etc/mysql/my.cnf
Add the information below to the file. The value of the
sql_mode should be the value that you retrieved after running
SELECT @@GLOBAL.sql_mode; with the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES item removed.
[mysqld]
sql_mode = ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION
Save and close the file. Then, restart the MySQL server for the changes to be effected.
$ sudo systemctl restart mysql
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode Turned Off
In this step, you'll try to insert records that don't have values for all the defined columns and see if MySQL will suppress the
Field 'FIELD_NAME' doesn't have a default value error.
Log in back to your MySQL server
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Enter your MySQL server's password and hit ENTER to proceed. Then, examine the
sql_modevalue to see if it was updated.
mysql> SELECT @@GLOBAL.sql_mode;
Your output should show a comma-separated value without the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES as shown below.
+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| @@GLOBAL.sql_mode |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION |
+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
Switch to the
sample database.
mysql> USE sample;
Run a
CASH payment
INSERT query and again, don't provide any values for the
bank_name and
cheque_no columns.
mysql> INSERT INTO payments
(
payee,
payment_method
)
VALUES
(
'JOHN DOE',
'CASH'
);
Your
INSERT query should now be successful. However, you'll get some low-impact warnings as shown in the following output.
Query OK, 1 row affected, 2 warnings (0.00 sec)
Retrieve the last warnings.
mysql> SHOW WARNINGS;
You can see the source of the warnings as shown below, but this doesn't affect the record.
+---------+------+------------------------------------------------+
| Level | Code | Message |
+---------+------+------------------------------------------------+
| Warning | 1364 | Field 'bank_name' doesn't have a default value |
| Warning | 1364 | Field 'cheque_no' doesn't have a default value |
+---------+------+------------------------------------------------+
2 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Try to enter a payment with another payment method such as PayPal.
mysql> INSERT INTO payments
(
payee,
payment_method
)
VALUES
(
'JOHN DOE',
'PAYPAL'
);
The PayPal entry should succeed without any problems.
Query OK, 1 row affected, 2 warnings (0.01 sec)
Run a
SELECT statement against the payments table to ensure the records are in place.
mysql> SELECT
payment_id,
payee,
payment_method,
bank_name,
cheque_no
FROM payments;
All your payments should be displayed as shown below.
+------------+----------+----------------+-----------+-----------+
| payment_id | payee | payment_method | bank_name | cheque_no |
+------------+----------+----------------+-----------+-----------+
| 1 | JOHN DOE | BANKERS CHEQUE | XYZ BANK | 111 |
| 2 | JOHN DOE | CASH | | |
| 3 | JOHN DOE | PAYPAL | | |
+------------+----------+----------------+-----------+-----------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Even with the
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode turned off, you can see that your payment records were inserted into your database table without violating your business/application logic.
In this guide, you've learned how to tweak the value of the
sql_mode to suppress the
Field 'FIELD_NAME' doesn't have a default value error. Use the knowledge in this guide to turn off the MySQL
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES mode if changing your application's database schema is not a practical solution.
