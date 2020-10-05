Windows Custom ISO with VirtIO Drivers

Get the latest binary VirtIO drivers for Windows, packaged as an ISO file, from https://fedorapeople.org/groups/virt/virtio-win/direct-downloads/stable-virtio/virtio-win.iso
Make a folder:
c:\custom.
Extract your Windows Server ISO to:
c:\custom\winserver with a compression tool such as 7zip http://www.7-zip.org/.
Extract the VirtIO ISO to
c:\custom\winserver\virtio.
Use an ISO mastering tool to create your custom slipstream ISO. In general, the following mastering options are needed:
C:\custom\winserver\boot\etfsboot.com
You now have a Windows ISO with built-in VirtIO drivers ready for use as a custom Vultr ISO.
At first, no drive is present. This is normal. Click "Load Driver".
For example, using 2012 on a 64 bit VPS:
Browse to one of the following folders (varies based on your ISO image):
Select "Red Hat VirtIO SCSI" driver.
Now the drive is visible.
Tools then choose
Computer Management. A new window will open.
Computer Management), select
Device Manager.
Private Networking).
Ethernet Controller and choose
Update Driver Software...
Browse my computer for driver software.
Browse... and navigate to
D:\virtio\NetKVM\WIN8\AMD64, then click
Next.
Red Hat VirtIO Ethernet Adapter, just click
Install.
Unrecognized Devices on your system.
Windows RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol). To do so, open
Server Manager.
Manage, then choose
Add Roles and Features.
Next until you get to
Server Roles section of it.
Remote Desktop Services, click the check-box beside it to select. Then click
Next.
Features part for now, so just click
Next again.
Role Services, click the check-box beside
Remote Desktop Session Host.
Add Features, then click
Next one last time.
Install. Your VPS will now be installing
Windows RDP.
Windows RDP, using your
IP Address,
User name (default is Administrator) and
Password.
Due to licensing requirements, we cannot provide support for custom Windows installations. If you intend to install Windows at Vultr, make sure you have a valid Windows license before proceeding. The majority of Windows licenses are not valid for cloud server deployment.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles