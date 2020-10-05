Windows Custom ISO with VirtIO Drivers

Building the Windows ISO (Server versions only)

Get the latest binary VirtIO drivers for Windows, packaged as an ISO file, from https://fedorapeople.org/groups/virt/virtio-win/direct-downloads/stable-virtio/virtio-win.iso Make a folder: c:\custom . Extract your Windows Server ISO to: c:\custom\winserver with a compression tool such as 7zip http://www.7-zip.org/. Extract the VirtIO ISO to c:\custom\winserver\virtio . Use an ISO mastering tool to create your custom slipstream ISO. In general, the following mastering options are needed:

Filesystem: UDF, Include Hidden Files, Include System Files

Make image bootable.

Emulation Type: none

Boot Image: C:\custom\winserver\boot\etfsboot.com

Platform ID: 80x86

Developer ID: Microsoft Corporation

Sectors to load: 8

You now have a Windows ISO with built-in VirtIO drivers ready for use as a custom Vultr ISO.

Installing

At first, no drive is present. This is normal. Click "Load Driver".

For Server 2012 and 2012 R2, use WIN8.

For Server 2016, use 2k16.

For example, using 2012 on a 64 bit VPS:

Browse to one of the following folders (varies based on your ISO image):

virtio > WIN8 > AMD64

Virtio > Virtstor > Win2012 > AMD

Select "Red Hat VirtIO SCSI" driver.

Now the drive is visible.

Additional Steps

Configuring Network Connectivity

After you log in for the first time on your Windows VPS via View Console, you will be greeted by the Server Manager. On the upper right part of the menu, click on Tools then choose Computer Management . A new window will open. On the left pane of that new window (will be named Computer Management ), select Device Manager . You should notice 3 devices that are marked with yellow "!" signs (4 if you chose to enable Private Networking ).

Right-click on Ethernet Controller and choose Update Driver Software... Two choices will appear, choose the one below, which is Browse my computer for driver software . Click Browse... and navigate to D:\virtio\NetKVM\WIN8\AMD64 , then click Next . You will see a pop-up confirmation to verify that you want to install Red Hat VirtIO Ethernet Adapter , just click Install . Your VPS will now have internet connectivity! Perform steps 3-6 again for any more Unrecognized Devices on your system.

Getting Windows RDP to Work (optional)

Though you can do just fine with Vultr's View Console. You can't copy / paste text to or from it, for that you might want to install Windows RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) . To do so, open Server Manager . Click on Manage , then choose Add Roles and Features . It is safe to keep clicking Next until you get to Server Roles section of it. Scroll down a bit, and find Remote Desktop Services , click the check-box beside it to select. Then click Next . You can skip the Features part for now, so just click Next again. Now on Role Services , click the check-box beside Remote Desktop Session Host . A pop-up will appear, just click Add Features , then click Next one last time. Confirm your installation by clicking Install . Your VPS will now be installing Windows RDP . Once the installation finishes, you can reboot your VPS to apply the changes. And you're done! You will now be able to connect to your VPS via Windows RDP , using your IP Address , User name (default is Administrator) and Password .

Windows Licensing

Due to licensing requirements, we cannot provide support for custom Windows installations. If you intend to install Windows at Vultr, make sure you have a valid Windows license before proceeding. The majority of Windows licenses are not valid for cloud server deployment.