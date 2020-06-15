Note: Please read this document in full before you install the Vultr WHMCS Module
The Vultr platform offers a powerful, feature-rich API that allows users to control every aspect of their account. The Vultr WHMCS Module provides hosting providers with a fully automated solution that allows them to offer reliable Cloud Servers on the Vultr Platform to their customers.
Note: The current version of the module is a complete rewrite of the original module, but is compatible with existing Vultr-based products in WHMCS.
Below are the list of options the module does not include by design.
This document will cover the process of installing and configuring the official Vultr WHMCS Module. Modules downloaded from third-party websites are not supported by Vultr.
The first step is to Download the Vultr WHMCS Module here
modules/addons/vultr and
modules/servers/vultr directories.
Setup -> Addon Modules.
Vultr Module, click the
Configure button.
Hooks Enabled.
API Key field.
Access Control for
Administrator and other roles you wish to enable it for.
Save Changes
Addons -> Vultr Module to configure your module options featured in the next section of this document
This section of the documentation will showcase all the available configuration options for the module, explain how they work, and explain how to configure them.
This section will allow you to create a Vultr-based product in WHMCS. There are two modes,
Single Product Creator and
Multiple Product Creator.
The
Single Product Creator mode will allow you to create a product based on the available Vultr packages, select a Product Group, and pricing for the product you’re adding. Pricing for Configurable Options such as Snapshots, Windows, cPanel Apps etc… must be manually added to the product’s Configurable Options.
The
Multi Product Creator will bulk-create Vultr-based VPS Packages in your WHMCS, but you will have to manually setup the pricing for each package as well as pricing for the Configurable Options, similar to the
Single Product Creator mode.
This section will show a complete list of all your Vultr-based products in WHMCS and will allow you to quickly navigate to the
Edit, or the
Configurable Options page for each one. You can also delete a product from that page.
This section is quite useful for when you want to quickly find a Vultr Product in your WHMCS Admin Area to modify it, or modify the Configurable Options for it.
The Vultr WHMCS Module supports Vanity Nameservers (custom ns1 and ns2.domain.com). Setting up Vanity Nameservers requires a first step, which is to create the custom name servers with your domain registrar and point them to the IPs
ns1.vultr.com and
ns2.vultr.com resolves to. One done, please follow the steps below:
Addons -> Vultr Module.
DNS.
Nameserver 1 and
Nameserver 2 and click
Save Changes.
Please note that Vanity Nameservers are applied to newly added DNS Zones/Domains. Existing ones will have to be modified in https://my.vultr.com manaually.
You have the option to enable and disable certain Cloud Locations, thus allowing your customers to deploy virtual machines only in the locations you choose. Please keep in mind that selecting the Cloud Location during the order process is not possible since locations are loaded dynamically depending on where the selected package is available at the time of deployment.
In order to select which locations to enable for your customers, please follow the steps below:
Addons -> Vultr Module.
Server Location.
Enabled button to disable the locations you wish to disable (clicking the button when it says
Disabled will re-enable the location).
The Vultr WHMCS Module allows you to make one or more of the snapshots on your account
Public - meaning you would allow your customers to deploy new Virtual Machines from these Snapshots if they choose to do so. All the snapshots on your account are set to
Disabled by default in the module and you would need to enable them.
In order to select which Snapshots to make public for your customers, please follow the steps below:
Addons -> Vultr Module.
Snapshots.
Disabled button to enabled the Snapshots you wish to make public (clicking the button when it says
Enabled will re-enable the Snapshot).
Similar to the Snapshot Feature, you can make one or more of the custom uploaded ISO’s on your account
Public - meaning you would allow your customers to deploy new Virtual Machines from these ISOs if they choose to do so. All the ISOs on your account are set to
Disabled by default in the module and you would need to enable them.
In order to select which Snapshots to make public for your customers, please follow the steps below:
Addons -> Vultr Module.
ISO.
Disabled button to enabled the ISOs you wish to make public (clicking the button when it says
Enabled will re-enable the ISO).
Ordering Vultr-based products in WHMCS is a three-step process.
Client Orders in the WHMCS Client Area/Cart: The client will be placing an order for a Virtual Machine. They will be asked to enter:
This is the standard WHMCS Order Form and Vultr does not have any control over. You are welcome to change your WHMCS Order Form template to hide any of these options. Please keep in mind that the selected root password in the order for will not be used since Vultr’s API will generate a random secure password for each VM. Additionally, if a client deploys from a Snapshot, they would need to know the root password for the Snapshot beforehand, otherwise they won’t be able to log in.
Additionally, the client will be asked to select whether or not to enable Auto Backups, Snapshot limit, and the OS Type.
In regards to the OS Type, there are 4 options in the dropdown menu showing under
OS Type in the Order Form
Selecting
Application will enable a list of all the available One-Click Apps Vultr offers. ISO and Snapshot will allow the customer to select which ISO or Snapshot to deploy the Virtual Machine from.
The Administrator would approve the order and provision the service in WHMCS (or you can choose to make that an automated process in the product option in WHMCS in the same manner as any other product in WHMCS.
The customer would have to finalize the ordering process in the client area by choosing a Lable/Nickname for their server, a hostname, and other options such as SSH Key, IPv6, Private Networking, or Startup Script.
Ensure that your API key is not prefixed or suffixed with any whitespace, and that your server's IPv4 and IPv6 addresses are both allowed for API Access. You can verify your API rules in the members area.
If the key and ACL rules are correct, you can further test your key by logging into to your WHMCS server and running direct API calls utilizing cURL. cURL examples are provided in our API example section.
As stated, the customer is expected to finalize the deployment of the virtual machine in the client area after they have customized their options to their liking. Please keep in mind that the list of location is dynamically populated depending on the selected plan's availability across Vultr's cloud locations - see Step 3 above. There is currently no function to setup a global startup script.
If you want to list all available applications, you can use this API Command and add the applications you want in the configurable options. Automatic synchronization does not exist in the module.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles