Introduction

Vultr provides real-time server status in JSON format. Two endpoints are available.

Status

The status.json endpoint displays a summary of all regions. This endpoint includes all current outages, alerts, and upcoming scheduled maintenance.

http://status.vultr.com/status.json

Alerts

The alerts.json endpoint displays an alert stream with new alerts added at the beginning of the list.

http://status.vultr.com/alerts.json