Vultr Reserved IPs

Use this guide to learn about Vultr's Reserved IP feature. Reserved IPs are useful for moving an IP address to a new instance, or achieving high availability with a floating IP.
Notes:
To reserve an IP address, navigate to the Customer Portal Products page.
Select Add Reserved IP from the blue "+" menu button.
Add Reserved IP is a two-part form. Use the top section to add a new reserved IP, or the bottom section to convert an existing IP to reserved.
Select the location and type of address. Please choose a label for this reserved IP to identify it on the other portal management screens.
Click the Add button to reserve your address.
Use the bottom section of the form to convert the IP from a running instance to a reserved IP. Use the drop-down and corresponding convert button to reserve IPv4 or IPv6 addresses. The IP will remain the primary IP address for the instance. It is not required to restart the instance.
When assigned during deployment, a reserved IP becomes the server's primary IP address.
If you have no reserved IPs in the deployment location, choose Assign New IP to reserve a new IP address.
To assign a reserved IP to a running instance:
Navigate to the Reserved IPs tab.
Click the pencil icon on the right to open the Manage Reserved IP page.
Select a server from the drop-down list, then click Attach.
If desired, update the reverse DNS.
📝Note: You must restart the server via the control panel before using the IP address. Rebooting via SSH is not sufficient.
After restarting the server, manually configure the IP address as the secondary address.
Choose your operating system from that page and follow the instructions to assign the reserved IP as the secondary IP address. In the example screenshot below,
203.0.113.100 is the reserved IP.
It's possible to release a reserved IP from a running instance, but it may require destroying the running instance to release the address.
If the reserved IP is the primary address, you must destroy the instance to release the IP.
👉 Important: Make backups first! Use our snapshot feature and verify it completes successfully before proceeding. Make additional off-site backups of valuable data before destroying your server instance. Vultr cannot recover destroyed instances.
If the reserved IP is the secondary address, you can detach the IP without destroying the instance.
Click the Detach button. You will need to restart your instance and manually remove your operating system's configuration.
You can move an IP address to a new instance in the same location. Please read and understand all steps before proceeding.
Assign the reserved IP to a new instance. Choose one of these two methods:
OR
To remove the IP address reservation and stop future charges, delete the reserved IP address.
To delete a reserved IP address:
