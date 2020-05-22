Vultr Object Storage FAQ

Vultr Object Storage is an S3-compatible, highly scalable solution for storing large quantities of files. Our architecture was designed from the ground up to provide high redundancy and data durability, and backed by blazing fast NVMe caching to make sure you have the best storage performance.
Please see our pricing page for up-to-date information.
Yes, Vultr Object Storage is our S3-compatible object storage solution.
Files (objects) can be transferred to Vultr Object Storage directly from Vultr instances with an S3-compatible tool or SDK. See our Vultr Object Storage documentation and our s3cmd setup guide.
Block storage provides mountable disk volumes for Vultr VPS instances. Object storage offers an internet-accessible endpoint where files can be stored and retrieved via HTTPS.
Files (objects) transferred to object storage are private by default. You need a secret key to access them. Some tools allow you to change permissions to make objects, files, and buckets public. Be sure to check your tool's documentation and understand how it interacts with object storage.
Yes, the limit is 400 requests-per-second, per IP address. If you exceed this limit, your requests will receive HTTP error code 429.
Yes, object storage is backed by NVMe caching for frequently accessed objects. The cache is not user-controllable.
No, we do not support using a white-labeled FQDN for object storage. You must use the FQDN provided in our documentation.
No. Do not attempt to use object storage as a block device. The overhead of HTTP calls severely hinders performance. We do not recommend, nor will we provide support for this use.
No, the Cloudflare Bandwidth Alliance program does not include object storage traffic.
Object storage cleanup can take up to 48 hours to complete from the time you close your subscription. Please wait for storage cleanup before reusing bucket names.
