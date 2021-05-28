Introduction

Vultr Marketplace is a platform for vendors to publish custom applications on Vultr's infrastructure. As a vendor, you can control the OS, application software, and post-deployment scripts. Vultr Marketplace also allows you to create a custom landing page, publish your support information, upload screenshots and icons, configure application variables, and more. Would you like to add your app? Please apply to join the Vultr Marketplace!

1. New Vendor Setup

If this is your first Vultr Marketplace application, please create your vendor account and update your contact information.

2. Create an Application Profile

The application profile stores information such as the app name, OS version, icons, and the public Readme. Start by creating a new Application Profile, then update the information on the General Information and Support Information tabs.

3. Application Variables

This is an optional step.

See the Vultr Marketplace Application Variables guide to learn how to create application variables.

When a customer deploys your application, the Vultr Marketplace provides them with the root password. If your application needs to set other unique passwords, you can define application variables. Any variable you define is replaced with a strong, random password when a customer deploys the application. The Vultr Metadata API provides the password to the instance, where your provisioning script can use it for any purpose you choose. These variables are useful to create new user accounts, set webserver authentication, or set database passwords.

4. Application Instructions

See our application instructions guide to learn how to add your application instructions.

In contrast to the public Readme that customers see before they deploy your app, the App Instructions should have the information a customer needs after they deploy the app. If you defined variables in the previous section, you should include those variables in your instructions. Customers will see the application instructions on the server's information screen in the customer portal.

👋 See our formatting tips for Readme and App Instructions.

5. Gallery Images

Gallery images are shown on your app's public landing page. You can upload multiple screenshots, featured images, logos, or other useful graphics. Upload those images in the Vultr Marketplace Gallery tab.

6. Prepare your Application Image

Now that you've set up the application in the Vultr Marketplace Portal, it's time to create the application snapshot. First, make sure your application meets the Vultr Marketplace Requirements. Next, create provisioning scripts to use your application variables and perform any required steps when a customer deploys the app. Finally, create a snapshot image of your server.

7. Publish the Application

At this point, you have a snapshot in your Vultr account and a Vultr Marketplace application profile. It's time to link them together and publish the application.

First, assign your snapshot as a Vultr Marketplace build. You can attach multiple builds for testing and choose one build as the "live" image for publishing. See the guide to Vultr Marketplace Builds for details.

After assigning the live image, see the Vultr Marketplace Publication Settings guide to learn how to make your application available to everyone in the Vultr Marketplace.

More Information

For a complete working example, our step-by-step tutorial describes how to build a simple Marketplace application.