Vultr Marketplace Variables and Provisioning Scripts

When a customer deploys your application, it's often useful to generate random passwords and provide them to both the application and the customer. The Marketplace provides this function through Application Variables.
Variable names are referenced in multiple places:
The per-instance cloud-init script is a popular place to use these variables because it only runs one time, when the instance is first deployed. For example, create two variables in the Marketplace Portal:
demo_password : A password for a user named demo.
web_password : A password for a web server's basic authentication.
You can discover their values in your startup script through the Vultr Metadata API. The API endpoint is formed from the variable name in the format
http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-{variable_name}. For example, a variable named demo_password is requested from the endpoint:
http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-demo_password
When making requests, you must pass
METADATA-TOKEN: vultr in the request header. Here's a curl example:
curl -H "METADATA-TOKEN: vultr" http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-demo_password
Likewise, to request a variable named
web_password:
curl -H "METADATA-TOKEN: vultr" http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-web_password
Here's a simple example that creates a demo user and reports the web password. Create a
/var/lib/cloud/scripts/per-instance/provision.sh cloud-init script.
# nano /var/lib/cloud/scripts/per-instance/provision.sh
Paste the following:
#!/bin/bash
## Runs once-and-only-once at first boot per instance.
echo $(date -u) ": System provisioned." >> /var/log/per-instance.log
## Capture Marketplace Password Variables
DEMO_PASSWORD=$(curl -H "METADATA-TOKEN: vultr" http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-demo_password)
WEB_PASSWORD=$(curl -H "METADATA-TOKEN: vultr" http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-web_password)
## Create user
adduser demo --gecos "First Last,RoomNumber,WorkPhone,HomePhone" --disabled-password
## Set Password
echo demo:$DEMO_PASSWORD | chpasswd
## Report the Web Password
echo "The Web password is: $WEB_PASSWORD" > /root/web-password.txt
Make the script executable.
# chmod +x /var/lib/cloud/scripts/per-instance/provision.sh
This example creates a user account named demo with the unique password generated by the Marketplace variable
demo_password. It also writes a file to
/root/web-password.txt with the value of
web_password.
In a real application, you might pass the values to a database or set HTTP Authentication on your web server.
Here's another example. Add the following to your
/var/lib/cloud/scripts/per-instance/provision.sh script.
## Capture the Marketplace Password Variable.
DB_PASS=$(curl -H "METADATA-TOKEN: vultr" http://169.254.169.254/v1/internal/app-db_pass)
## Create an example database.
mysql -u root -e "CREATE DATABASE example_db;";
## Create an example user and set the password to Marketplace Password Variable $DB_PASS.
mysql -u root -e "GRANT ALL ON example_db.* TO 'example_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY '$DB_PASS' WITH GRANT OPTION;";
Assuming you declared a variable named
db_pass on the Edit App Variables screen, this script creates an example database user with a random password. The password is available to you in the Metadata API, and it's shown to the customer on the Application instructions.
It's a best practice to disable SSH while your provisioning scripts run, then re-enable SSH when finished, particularly if they require a long time to complete. A user who logs in via SSH while your provisioning script is running could cause unexpected side effects. We recommend disabling the SSH service entirely while your script runs. If this is not possible, please consider blocking access with the OS firewall. The final step in the provisioning script should enable SSH if your application allows SSH access for customers.
The next step is to create a snapshot image of your target server.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.