How to Prepare Vultr Marketplace Snapshots

After you've installed the required software, configured your application, and set up Marketplace Variables, we strongly suggest optimizing the server before making the snapshot. Some steps to consider are:
👋 In addition to these optional steps, you must clean the cloud-init cache before taking the snapshot. Do not skip this step. It's near the end of this guide just before the final shutdown step.
You should adapt the suggested code snippets that follow based on your needs and your OS distribution.
Verify the
/tmp directory exists and has the proper permissions.
# mkdir /tmp
# chmod 1777 /tmp
For yum-based distributions:
# yum update -y
# yum clean all
For apt-based distributions:
# apt-get -y update
# apt-get -y upgrade
# apt-get -y autoremove
# apt-get -y autoclean
Clean the temporary directories.
# rm -rf /tmp/*
# rm -rf /var/tmp/*
Clean SSH Keys.
# rm -f /root/.ssh/authorized_keys /etc/ssh/*key*
# touch /etc/ssh/revoked_keys
# chmod 600 /etc/ssh/revoked_keys
Clean the logs.
# find /var/log -mtime -1 -type f -exec truncate -s 0 {} \;
# rm -rf /var/log/*.gz
# rm -rf /var/log/*.[0-9]
# rm -rf /var/log/*-????????
# echo "" >/var/log/auth.log
Clean old cloud-init information.
# rm -rf /var/lib/cloud/instances/*
Clean the session history.
# history -c
# cat /dev/null > /root/.bash_history
# unset HISTFILE
Update the
mlocate database.
# /usr/bin/updatedb
Wipe the random seed file.
# rm -f /var/lib/systemd/random-seed
Distributions that use
systemd should wipe the machine identifier to prevent boot problems.
# rm -f /etc/machine-id
# touch /etc/machine-id
Clear the login log history.
# cat /dev/null > /var/log/lastlog
# cat /dev/null > /var/log/wtmp
Wipe unused disk space with zeros for security and compression.
# dd if=/dev/zero of=/zerofile
# sync
# rm /zerofile
# sync
Not all Linux distributions support
fstrim, but you may consider running this final step before making the snapshot.
# fstrim /
Before shutdown, the final step is to clean the cloud-init cache, which forces cloud-init to treat the next boot as the "first boot" for this image. You can read more about first boot determination in the cloud-init documentation.
# cloud-init clean
Vultr can snapshot a running server, but you may prefer a clean shutdown. If so, consider halting and powering off the server before taking the snapshot.
# shutdown -h now
To power off:
After you've created your snapshot, add it to your Vultr Marketplace app as the live image.
These steps are also available as an example shell script on our GitHub repository.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.