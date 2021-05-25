Vultr Marketplace Publication Settings

This guide describes setting your URL slug, publishing and unpublishing the application, or deleting it entirely.
To edit your publication settings:
The Public URL Slug is the final part of your application's landing page URL. If your application's slug is
my-fantastic-app, then the full URL to your app's landing page is:
https://www.vultr.com/marketplace/apps/my-fantastic-app
You can choose your public URL slug with the following restrictions:
For SEO purposes, we suggest using hyphens to separate words in your slug. If you are not the official maintainer of a project, we request you preface your slug with your vendor name. For example, If you are a vendor named Foo and you distribute a custom WordPress app, a good slug choice would be
foo-wordpress.
Making your app public is the final publishing step. While an App is private, it is only visible to your account. A public app is visible to all Vultr customers. Make sure you've previewed your landing page and tested your App. When you are ready for customers to deploy your app:
Click the Make Public button.
Your app will be submitted to Vultr for review. You'll see this while Vultr reviews your app.
Our team will test your application and either approve or request changes. You'll receive a notification by email when the app is approved.
If published, the button text changes to Make Private.
This action is irreversible and deletes all Marketplace information about your application.
If you are sure, delete the app.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.