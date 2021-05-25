Vultr Marketplace Publication Settings

Introduction

This guide describes setting your URL slug, publishing and unpublishing the application, or deleting it entirely.

To edit your publication settings:

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal. Click the Settings tab. Choose your Public URL Slug and public/private status. See more details below the example image.

URL Slug

The Public URL Slug is the final part of your application's landing page URL. If your application's slug is my-fantastic-app , then the full URL to your app's landing page is:

https://www.vultr.com/marketplace/apps/my-fantastic-app

You can choose your public URL slug with the following restrictions:

The slug must be unique across all Marketplace Apps.

The slug can only contain letters, numbers, or hyphens. It can not start or end with a hyphen.

For SEO purposes, we suggest using hyphens to separate words in your slug. If you are not the official maintainer of a project, we request you preface your slug with your vendor name. For example, If you are a vendor named Foo and you distribute a custom WordPress app, a good slug choice would be foo-wordpress .

Make the App Public

Making your app public is the final publishing step. While an App is private, it is only visible to your account. A public app is visible to all Vultr customers. Make sure you've previewed your landing page and tested your App. When you are ready for customers to deploy your app:

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal. Click the Settings tab. Click the Make Public button. Your app will be submitted to Vultr for review. You'll see this while Vultr reviews your app.

Our team will test your application and either approve or request changes. You'll receive a notification by email when the app is approved.

Unpublish the App

If published, the button text changes to Make Private.

Click the Settings tab. Click the Make Private button.

Delete an Application

This action is irreversible and deletes all Marketplace information about your application.

You cannot recover a deleted app.

Deleting an app prevents customers from deploying new instances.

Deleting your app does not delete any customer deployments. All deployed instances continue to run until the customer destroys them.

If you are sure, delete the app.

Click the Settings tab. Click Delete app.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.