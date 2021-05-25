Vultr Marketplace General Information

This guide describes how to edit the general application information, such as the Readme, icons, categories, application name, and more.
Upload the image icons.
Select the application categories.
Update the Readme, then click the Update App button at the bottom of the screen.
👋 See our formatting tips for Readme and App Instructions.
Click the View Public Landing Page link in the Readme section to preview your application's landing page.
When you finish editing the general information, proceed to edit the support information.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.