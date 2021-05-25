NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
Vultr

Article

Table of Contents
Theme:
Was this article helpful?
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Vultr Marketplace General Information

Last Updated: Tue, May 25, 2021
Vultr Marketplace

Introduction

This guide describes how to edit the general application information, such as the Readme, icons, categories, application name, and more.

Edit General Information

  1. Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal.
  2. Click the application name to open the General Information tab of the Edit App screen.

  3. Upload the image icons.

    Upload Icon

  4. Select the application categories.

    Screenshot of categories

  5. Update the Readme, then click the Update App button at the bottom of the screen.

    Readme screenshot

👋 See our formatting tips for Readme and App Instructions.

Preview the Landing Page

  1. Click the General Information tab.

  2. Click the View Public Landing Page link in the Readme section to preview your application's landing page.

    View Public Landing Page

Next Steps

When you finish editing the general information, proceed to edit the support information.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article