Vultr Marketplace General Information

Introduction

This guide describes how to edit the general application information, such as the Readme, icons, categories, application name, and more.

Edit General Information

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal. Click the application name to open the General Information tab of the Edit App screen. Upload the image icons. Select the application categories. Update the Readme, then click the Update App button at the bottom of the screen.

👋 See our formatting tips for Readme and App Instructions.

Preview the Landing Page

Click the General Information tab. Click the View Public Landing Page link in the Readme section to preview your application's landing page.

Next Steps

When you finish editing the general information, proceed to edit the support information.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.