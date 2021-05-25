NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
Vultr Marketplace Gallery

Last Updated: Tue, May 25, 2021
Vultr Marketplace

Introduction

This guide describes how to edit your application gallery. Vultr displays the gallery images on your application's public landing page.

Application gallery images are shown on your public landing page. You can upload multiple images to the gallery and choose one image as the main image.

  • Gallery images should be an 8:5 ratio.
  • The preferred size is 800x500 pixels.
  • The file format should be JPG, GIF, or PNG.

To upload an image:

  1. Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal.
  2. Click the Gallery tab.
  3. Click the Upload Graphic button and choose an image to upload.

After a successful upload, you'll see an image thumbnail in the Gallery tab.

Vultr Marketplace Gallery

The thumbnail has two control buttons: Set as main and Delete.

You should choose one gallery image as the Main image for the public landing page. Click the Set as main button to make the selection.

Click the trashcan icon to delete the gallery image. Deletion is permanent. Deleted gallery images can not be recovered.

Next Steps

After uploading your gallery images, configure your app with the Marketplace required software.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.

