Vultr Marketplace Gallery

This guide describes how to edit your application gallery. Vultr displays the gallery images on your application's public landing page.
Application gallery images are shown on your public landing page. You can upload multiple images to the gallery and choose one image as the main image.
To upload an image:
After a successful upload, you'll see an image thumbnail in the Gallery tab.
The thumbnail has two control buttons: Set as main and Delete.
You should choose one gallery image as the Main image for the public landing page. Click the Set as main button to make the selection.
Click the trashcan icon to delete the gallery image. Deletion is permanent. Deleted gallery images can not be recovered.
After uploading your gallery images, configure your app with the Marketplace required software.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.