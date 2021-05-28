The Vultr Marketplace Builds tab is where you assign a prepared snapshot of the application. This guide describes the functions of the Builds tab.
Click Build App Image.
The Vultr Marketplace takes your snapshot and builds it into an App Image.
Click the Version link. Enter a version number to identify this image. Notice that the Status is Not Live. You can have multiple images assigned to your application, but only one will be published as the Live image. Images in Not Live status are not visible to the public.
Click the Actions icon.
Choose an action:
To choose a different live version, use the Actions icon to unpublish the current Live image first.
After adding your image to the app, use the Deploy Image option to test it. This allows you to deploy images before marking them "Live" or making them public.
When you click Deploy Image, you'll be redirected to the Vultr deployment page, with your private image selected. You'll see your version number in the app selection. For example, if your app is named "Debian 10 Test", and you set the version to "Internal Test 3", you'll see this selected on the deployment page:
After you assign the live build, use the publication settings to make your app publicly available.
This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.