Introduction

Welcome to the Open Beta release of the Vultr Kubernetes Engine!

Vultr Kubernetes Engine (VKE) is a fully managed Kubernetes product with predictable pricing. When you deploy VKE, you'll get a managed Kubernetes control plane that includes our Cloud Controller Manager (CCM) and the Container Storage Interface (CSI). In addition, you can configure block storage and load balancers or install add-ons such as Vultr's ExternalDNS and Cert Manager. We've made Kubernetes hosting easy, so you can focus on scaling your application.

Audience

This quickstart guide explains how to deploy a VKE cluster and assumes you have experience using Kubernetes. If you have comments about this guide, please use the Suggest an Update button at the bottom of the page.

How to Deploy a VKE Cluster

You can deploy a new VKE cluster in a few clicks. Here's how to get started.

Navigate to the Kubernetes page in the Customer Portal. Click Add Cluster. Enter a descriptive label for the Cluster Name. Select the Kubernetes version. Choose a deployment location. Create a Node Pool. About Node Pools When creating a VKE cluster, you can assign one or more Node Pools with multiple nodes per pool. For each Node Pool, you'll need to make a few selections. Node Pool Name : Enter a descriptive label for the node pool.

: Enter a descriptive label for the node pool. Node Pool Type : Choose a Cloud Compute or High Frequency Compute type.

: Choose a Cloud Compute or High Frequency Compute type. Plan : All nodes in the pool will be the same plan. Choose a size appropriate for your workload.

: All nodes in the pool will be the same plan. Choose a size appropriate for your workload. Amount of Nodes: Choose how many nodes should be in this pool. It's strongly recommended to use more than one node. The monthly rate for the node pool is calculated as you make your selections. If you want to deploy more than one, click Add Another Node Pool. When ready, click Deploy Now.

Note: During the open beta, you'll notice that the cluster status reports Running soon after deployment, which indicates that the nodes have booted. However, Kubernetes requires additional time to inventory and configure the nodes. Please allow several minutes for the VKE configuration to complete. We will correct the status reporting before the final release. To verify the status of your cluster, please download your kubeconfig file (as described in the next section) and run:

$ kubectl --kubeconfig={PATH TO THE FILE} cluster-info

How to Manage a VKE Cluster

After deploying your VKE cluster, you need to gather some information and manage it.

Navigate to the Kubernetes section of the Customer Portal. Click the Manage button to the right of the desired cluster. On the Overview tab, you'll see the IP address and Endpoint information for your cluster. Click the Download Configuration link in the upper-right to download your kubeconfig file. Use this file to control your cluster. For example: $ kubectl --kubeconfig={PATH TO THE FILE} get nodes

About kubeconfig

kubectl uses a configuration file, known as the kubeconfig, to access your Kubernetes cluster.

A kubeconfig file has information about the cluster, such as users, namespaces, and authentication mechanisms. The kubectl command uses the kubeconfig to find a cluster and communicate with it. The default kubeconfig is ~/.kube/config unless you override that location on the command line or with an environment variable. The order of precedence is:

If you set the --kubeconfig flag, kubectl loads only that file. You may use only one flag, and no merging occurs. If you set the $KUBECONFIG environment variable, it is parsed as a list of filesystem paths according to the normal path delimiting rules for your system. Otherwise, kubectl uses ~/.kube/config file, and no merging occurs.

Please see the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Managing the Node Pools

To manage Node Pools, click the Nodes tab on the Manage Cluster page.

You have several controls available:

Click the Node Pool name to expand the pool and view the individual nodes. You can replace or remove nodes individually.

Click Add Node Pool to add another pool.

to add another pool. Click - or + to decrease or increase the number of nodes.

or to decrease or increase the number of nodes. Click the X icon to the right of the pool the destroy the pool.

Important: You must use the VKE Dashboard or the Kubernetes endpoints of the Vultr API to delete VKE worker nodes. If you delete a worker node from the elsewhere in the customer portal or with Instance endpoints of the Vultr API, Vultr will redeploy the worker node to preserve the defined VKE Cluster node pool configuration.

About the Managed Control Plane

When you deploy VKE, you automatically get several managed components. Although you don't need to deploy or configure them yourself, here's a brief description with links to more information.

Cloud Controller Manager

The Vultr Cloud Controller Manager (CCM) is part of the managed control plane that connects Vultr features to your Kubernetes cluster. The CCM monitors the node's state, assigns their IP addresses, and automatically deploys managed Load Balancers as needed for your Kubernetes Load Balancer/Ingress services. Learn more about the CCM on GitHub.

Container Storage Interface

The Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver connects your Kubernetes cluster with Vultr's high-speed block storage. It's included as part of the managed control plane in VKE. Learn more about the CSI on GitHub.

VKE Block Storage

If your application persists data, you need storage. We've made it easy for you because VKE automatically deploys the Vultr Container Storage Interface (CSI) configured with Vultr Block Storage as the default storage provider. To use block storage with VKE, you'll deploy a Persistent Volume Claim (PVC). For example, to deploy a 10Gi block on your account for VKE, use a PersistentVolumeClaim template like this:

apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: csi-pvc spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce resources: requests: storage: 10Gi storageClassName: vultr-block-storage

To attach this PVC to a Pod, define a volume node in your Pod template. Note the claimName below is csi-pvc, referencing the PersistentVolumeClaim in the example above.

kind: Pod apiVersion: v1 metadata: name: readme-app spec: containers: - name: readme-app image: busybox volumeMounts: - mountPath: "/data" name: vultr-volume command: [ "sleep", "1000000" ] volumes: - name: vultr-volume persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: csi-pvc

To learn more about Persistent Volumes, see the Kubernetes documentation. If you'd like to learn more about the Vultr CSI, see our GitHub repository.

VKE Load Balancer

Load Balancers in VKE offer all the same features and capabilities as standalone managed Load Balancers. To deploy a VKE load balancer for your application, add a LoadBalancer type to your service configuration file and use metadata annotations to tell the CCM how to configure the VKE load balancer. VKE will deploy the Kubernetes service load balancer according to your service configuration and attach it to the cluster.

Here's an example service configuration file that declares a load balancer for HTTP traffic on port 80. The app selector app-name matches an existing service set of pods on your cluster.

apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: annotations: service.beta.kubernetes.io/vultr-loadbalancer-protocol: "http" name: vultr-lb-http spec: type: LoadBalancer selector: app: app-name ports: - port: 80 name: "http"

Notice the annotations in the metadata section. Annotations are how you configure the load balancer, and you'll find the complete list of available annotations in our GitHub repository.

Here is another load balancer example that listens on HTTP port 80, and HTTPS port 443. The SSL certificate is declared as a Kubernetes TLS secret named ssl-secret , which this example assumes was already deployed. See the TLS Secrets documentation to learn how to deploy a TLS secret.

apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: annotations: service.beta.kubernetes.io/vultr-loadbalancer-protocol: "http" service.beta.kubernetes.io/vultr-loadbalancer-https-ports: "443" # You will need to have created a TLS Secret and pass in the name as the value service.beta.kubernetes.io/vultr-loadbalancer-ssl: "ssl-secret" name: vultr-lb-https spec: type: LoadBalancer selector: app: app-name ports: - port: 80 name: "http" - port: 443 name: "https"

As you increase or decrease the number of cluster worker nodes, VKE manages their attachment to the load balancer. If you'd like to learn general information about Kubernetes load balancers, see the documentation at kubernetes.io.

VKE Cert Manager

The VKE Cert Manager adds certificates and certificate issuers as resource types in VKE and simplifies the process of obtaining, renewing, and using those certificates. Our Cert Manager documentation is on GitHub, and you can use Vultr's Helm chart to install Cert Manager.

VKE ExternalDNS

ExternalDNS makes Kubernetes resources discoverable via public DNS servers. For more information, see our tutorial to set up ExternalDNS with Vultr DNS.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Vultr Kubernetes Engine?

The Vultr Kubernetes Engine is a fully-managed product offering with predictable pricing that makes Kubernetes easy to use. Vultr manages the control plane and worker nodes and provides integration with other managed services such as Load Balancers, Block Storage, and DNS.

How much does the Vultr Kubernetes Engine cost?

The Vultr Kubernetes Engine includes the managed control plane free of charge. You pay for the Worker Nodes, Load Balancers, and Block Storage resources you deploy. Worker nodes and Load Balancers run on Vultr cloud server instances of your choice with 2 GB of RAM or more. See our hourly rates.

Can I deploy a Bare Metal server to my Kubernetes cluster?

Kubernetes uses Vultr cloud servers. It does not support Bare Metal servers.

Does VKE come with an ingress controller?

No, VKE does not come with an ingress controller preconfigured. Vultr Load Balancers will work with any ingress controller you deploy. Popular ingress controllers include Nginx, HAProxy, and Traefik.