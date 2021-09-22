Vultr Kubernetes Engine Changelog

Vultr Kubernetes Engine (VKE) is a fully managed Kubernetes product with predictable pricing. When you deploy VKE, you'll get a managed Kubernetes control plane that includes our Cloud Controller Manager (CCM) and the Container Storage Interface (CSI).

This page lists important changes for each version we support in VKE.

Historical changelogs for archived versions are available below.

1.20.11+1 (September 22 2021)

Bumped Konnectivity to v0.0.24 (server + agent)

Bumped CCM to v0.0.3

Bumped all k8 services from 1.20.0 to 1.20.11

Konnectivity and Kube API Server performance tuning

1.20.0+1 (August 19 2021)

Konnectivity Support : Provides a TCP level proxy for the control plane to cluster communication

Aggregation Layer Support : Allows Kubernetes to be extended with additional APIs, beyond what is offered by the core Kubernetes APIs

Added NFS and CIFS support

Added new Storage Class "WaitForFirstConsumer"

1.20.0

Initial release.

Archived Versions

Versions listed here are no longer available for deployment. Changelogs are available for historical information.

No versions are archived at this time.