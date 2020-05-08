Vultr Flavored Markdown Tutorial

Introduction

When writing for the Vultr Docs library, use Markdown format. Markdown, designed by John Gruber, is a lightweight markup language with formatting in plain text. Use this quick reference when formatting your article in Vultr Flavored Markdown. More information about Markdown formatting is available on the Markdown homepage.

The raw Markdown for this article is available for reference. Please use the preview tab on the submission page to verify your formatting before submitting articles.

The main differences between Markdown and Vultr Flavored Markdown are as follows:

Vultr Markdown does not allow inline HTML. You may only use plain text with Markdown formatting.

Links must start with either the http:// or https:// URL scheme. Other URL schemes are stripped.

or URL scheme. Other URL schemes are stripped. Vultr Markdown does not support image links. If you would like to add an image, place a link to the image where you would like it to appear in your article. The Vultr editor will add it when publishing your article.

Automatic Escaping for Special Characters

Sample HTML entity that displays a copyright symbol.

©

©

Ampersands are converted automatically without delimiters.

AT&T

AT&T

Angle brackets are also converted properly without delimiters.

4 < 5 = 5 > 4

4 < 5 = 5 > 4

Paragraphs and Line Breaks

A paragraph is simply one or more consecutive lines of text, separated by one or more blank lines. Normal paragraphs should not be indented with spaces or tabs.

Sample paragraph with line breaks.

Add two spaces at the end of a line to force a line break.

A paragraph is simply one or more consecutive lines of text, separated by one or more blank lines. Normal paragraphs should not be indented with spaces or tabs.

Headers

Sample headings using atx syntax

NOTE: H1 headings are added automatically at the top of each Vultr doc. H1 tags are not permitted.

## This is an H2 ### This is an H3 #### This is an H4 ##### This is an H5 ###### This is an H6

H2 in atx syntax

This is an H3

This is an H4

This is an H5

This is an H6

Sample headings using Setext syntax

This is an H2 -------------

H2 in Setext syntax

Blockquotes

Sample blockquote

> This is a **blockquote** with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, > consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus. > Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus. > > Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. Suspendisse > id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.

This is a blockquote with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus. Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus. Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.

Sample nested blockquote

> This is the first level of quoting. > > > This is nested blockquote. > > Back to the first level.

This is the first level of quoting. This is nested blockquote. Back to the first level.

Lists

Sample unordered list

* Red * Green * Blue

Red

Green

Blue

Sample ordered list

1. Bird 2. McHale 3. Parish

Bird McHale Parish

Sample ordered list with 2 paragraphs

1. This is a list item with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus. Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus. Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. 2. Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.

This is a list item with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus. Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus. Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.

Code Blocks

Code blocks are indented with 4 spaces.

Sample code block:

tell application "Foo" beep end tell

Sample inline code

Use the printf() function.

There is a literal backtick (`) here.

Please don't use <blink> tags.

— is the decimal-encoded equivalent of — .

Code blocks in lists are indented by 8 spaces.

Compile the following code: tell application "Foo" beep end tell Run the program. Check the output.

Horizontal Rules

Sample horizontal rules

* * * *** ***** - - - ---------------------------------------

Sample inline links

This is [an example](http://example.com/ "Title") inline link. [This link](http://example.net/) has no title attribute. Return to the [Index](/) page.

This is an example inline link.

This link has no title attribute.

Return to the Index page.

Sample reference links

Find us on [Google][] [Google]: http://google.com/ Some popular search engines are [Google] [1], [Yahoo] [2], and [MSN] [3]. [1]: http://google.com/ "Google" [2]: http://search.yahoo.com/ "Yahoo Search" [3]: http://search.msn.com/ "MSN Search"

Find us on Google

Some popular search engines are Google, Yahoo, and MSN.

Sample automatic links

Markdown supports a shortcut style for creating "automatic" links for URLs and email addresses, such as <http://example.com/> and <address@example.com>

Markdown supports a shortcut style for creating "automatic" links for URLs and email addresses, such as http://example.com/ and address@example.com

Emphasis

Sample emphasis texts

*single asterisks* _single underscores_ **double asterisks** __double underscores__ middle**of**word

single asterisks

single underscores

double asterisks

double underscores

middleofword

Note: It's common to have variable names in technical documents with underscores. Be careful to escape your underscores if you are referring to a string with literal underscores outside a code block. For example, a variable named THE_EXAMPLE_STRING will display incorrectly as THEEXAMPLESTRING if the underscores are not escaped as shown:

THE\_EXAMPLE\_STRING

Properly escaped, the string displays: THE_EXAMPLE_STRING

Please use the preview tab on the submission page to verify your formatting before submitting articles.

Literals

Sample markdown literals as plain text

\*this text is surrounded by literal asterisks\* \\ \` \* \_ \{\} \[\] \(\) \# \+ \- \. \!

*this text is surrounded by literal asterisks*

\ ` * _ {} [] () # + - . !

Keyboard

Literal keystrokes are represented with short-codes.

Function Keys

:key_f1: :key_f2: :key_f3: :key_f4: :key_f5: :key_f6: :key_f7: :key_f8: :key_f9: :key_f10: :key_f11: :key_f12:

F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 F9 F10 F11 F12

Symbols

:key_tilde: :key_grave: :key_exclamation: :key_at: :key_pound: :key_dollar: :key_percent: :key_carat: :key_ampersand: :key_asterisk: :key_lparen: :key_rparen: :key_dash: :key_underscore: :key_plus: :key_equals: :key_lbracket: :key_lbrace: :key_rbracket: :key_rbrace: :key_pipe: :key_backslash: :key_semicolon: :key_colon: :key_quote: :key_apostrophe: :key_lt: :key_comma: :key_gt: :key_period: :key_question: :key_forwardslash: :key_space: :key_spacebar:

~ ` ! @ # $ % ^ & * ( ) - _ + = [ { ] } | \ ; : " ' < , > . ? / SPACE SPACE

Special Keys

:key_esc: :key_backspace: :key_tab: :key_caps: :key_capslock: :key_enter: :key_return: :key_shift: :key_control: :key_ctrl: :key_super: :key_win: :key_command: :key_alt: :key_meta: :key_printscreen: :key_sysrq: :key_scrolllock: :key_pause: :key_break: :key_delete: :key_end: :key_pagedown: :key_pgdn: :key_insert: :key_home: :key_pageup: :key_pgup: :key_up: :key_left: :key_down:

:key_right: :key_numlock:

ESC BACKSPACE TAB CAPS CAPS ENTER RETURN SHIFT CTRL CTRL SUPER WIN COMMAND ALT META PRINTSCREEN SYSRQ SCROLLLOCK PAUSE BREAK DELETE END PGDN PGDN INSERT HOME PGUP PGUP UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT NUMLOCK

Alpha Numeric

:key_a: :key_b: :key_c: :key_d: :key_e: :key_f: :key_g: :key_h: :key_i: :key_j: :key_k: :key_l: :key_m: :key_n: :key_o: :key_p: :key_q: :key_r: :key_s: :key_t: :key_u: :key_v: :key_w: :key_x: :key_y: :key_z:

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

:key_1: :key_2: :key_3: :key_4: :key_5: :key_6: :key_7: :key_8: :key_9: :key_0:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0

Example usage:

Save the file by pressing :key_ctrl: + :key_x:, then :key_y:.