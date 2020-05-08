Vultr Flavored Markdown Tutorial

When writing for the Vultr Docs library, use Markdown format. Markdown, designed by John Gruber, is a lightweight markup language with formatting in plain text. Use this quick reference when formatting your article in Vultr Flavored Markdown. More information about Markdown formatting is available on the Markdown homepage.
The raw Markdown for this article is available for reference. Please use the preview tab on the submission page to verify your formatting before submitting articles.
The main differences between Markdown and Vultr Flavored Markdown are as follows:
Sample HTML entity that displays a copyright symbol.
©
©
Ampersands are converted automatically without delimiters.
AT&T
AT&T
Angle brackets are also converted properly without delimiters.
4 < 5 = 5 > 4
4 < 5 = 5 > 4
A paragraph is simply one or more consecutive lines of text, separated by one or more blank lines. Normal paragraphs should not be indented with spaces or tabs.
Sample paragraph with line breaks.
Add two spaces at the end of a line to force a line break.
A paragraph is simply one or more consecutive lines of text, separated by one or more blank lines. Normal paragraphs should not be indented with spaces or tabs.
Sample headings using atx syntax
NOTE: H1 headings are added automatically at the top of each Vultr doc. H1 tags are not permitted.
## This is an H2
### This is an H3
#### This is an H4
##### This is an H5
###### This is an H6
Sample headings using Setext syntax
This is an H2
-------------
Sample blockquote
> This is a **blockquote** with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
> consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus.
> Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus.
>
> Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. Suspendisse
> id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.
This is a blockquote with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus. Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus.
Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit. Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.
Sample nested blockquote
> This is the first level of quoting.
>
> > This is nested blockquote.
>
> Back to the first level.
This is the first level of quoting.
This is nested blockquote.
Back to the first level.
Sample unordered list
* Red
* Green
* Blue
Sample ordered list
1. Bird
2. McHale
3. Parish
Sample ordered list with 2 paragraphs
1. This is a list item with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor
sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit
mi posuere lectus.
Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet
vitae, risus. Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum
sit amet velit.
2. Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.
This is a list item with two paragraphs. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aliquam hendrerit mi posuere lectus.
Vestibulum enim wisi, viverra nec, fringilla in, laoreet vitae, risus. Donec sit amet nisl. Aliquam semper ipsum sit amet velit.
Suspendisse id sem consectetuer libero luctus adipiscing.
Code blocks are indented with 4 spaces.
Sample code block:
tell application "Foo"
beep
end tell
Sample inline code
Use the
printf() function.
There is a literal backtick (`) here.
Please don't use
<blink> tags.
— is the decimal-encoded equivalent of
—.
Code blocks in lists are indented by 8 spaces.
Compile the following code:
tell application "Foo"
beep
end tell
Run the program.
Sample horizontal rules
* * *
***
*****
- - -
---------------------------------------
Sample inline links
This is [an example](http://example.com/ "Title") inline link.
[This link](http://example.net/) has no title attribute.
Return to the [Index](/) page.
This is an example inline link.
This link has no title attribute.
Return to the Index page.
Sample reference links
Find us on [Google][]
[Google]: http://google.com/
Some popular search engines are [Google] [1],
[Yahoo] [2], and [MSN] [3].
[1]: http://google.com/ "Google"
[2]: http://search.yahoo.com/ "Yahoo Search"
[3]: http://search.msn.com/ "MSN Search"
Find us on Google
Some popular search engines are Google, Yahoo, and MSN.
Sample automatic links
Markdown supports a shortcut style for creating "automatic" links for
URLs and email addresses, such as <http://example.com/> and <address@example.com>
Markdown supports a shortcut style for creating "automatic" links for URLs and email addresses, such as http://example.com/ and address@example.com
Sample emphasis texts
*single asterisks*
_single underscores_
**double asterisks**
__double underscores__
middle**of**word
single asterisks
single underscores
double asterisks
double underscores
middleofword
Note: It's common to have variable names in technical documents with underscores. Be careful to escape your underscores if you are referring to a string with literal underscores outside a code block. For example, a variable named
THE_EXAMPLE_STRING will display incorrectly as THEEXAMPLESTRING if the underscores are not escaped as shown:
THE\_EXAMPLE\_STRING
Properly escaped, the string displays: THE_EXAMPLE_STRING
Sample markdown literals as plain text
\*this text is surrounded by literal asterisks\*
\\ \` \* \_ \{\} \[\] \(\) \# \+ \- \. \!
*this text is surrounded by literal asterisks*
\ ` * _ {} [] () # + - . !
Literal keystrokes are represented with short-codes.
Function Keys
:key_f1: :key_f2: :key_f3: :key_f4: :key_f5: :key_f6: :key_f7: :key_f8: :key_f9: :key_f10: :key_f11: :key_f12:
F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 F9 F10 F11 F12
Symbols
:key_tilde: :key_grave: :key_exclamation: :key_at: :key_pound: :key_dollar: :key_percent: :key_carat: :key_ampersand: :key_asterisk: :key_lparen: :key_rparen: :key_dash: :key_underscore: :key_plus: :key_equals: :key_lbracket: :key_lbrace: :key_rbracket: :key_rbrace: :key_pipe: :key_backslash: :key_semicolon: :key_colon: :key_quote: :key_apostrophe: :key_lt: :key_comma: :key_gt: :key_period: :key_question: :key_forwardslash: :key_space: :key_spacebar:
~ ` ! @ # $ % ^ & * ( ) - _ + = [ { ] } | \ ; : " ' < , > . ? / SPACE SPACE
Special Keys
:key_esc: :key_backspace: :key_tab: :key_caps: :key_capslock: :key_enter: :key_return: :key_shift: :key_control: :key_ctrl: :key_super: :key_win: :key_command: :key_alt: :key_meta: :key_printscreen: :key_sysrq: :key_scrolllock: :key_pause: :key_break: :key_delete: :key_end: :key_pagedown: :key_pgdn: :key_insert: :key_home: :key_pageup: :key_pgup: :key_up: :key_left: :key_down:
:key_right: :key_numlock:
ESC BACKSPACE TAB CAPS CAPS ENTER RETURN SHIFT CTRL CTRL SUPER WIN COMMAND ALT META PRINTSCREEN SYSRQ SCROLLLOCK PAUSE BREAK DELETE END PGDN PGDN INSERT HOME PGUP PGUP UP LEFT DOWN RIGHT NUMLOCK
Alpha Numeric
:key_a: :key_b: :key_c: :key_d: :key_e: :key_f: :key_g: :key_h: :key_i: :key_j: :key_k: :key_l: :key_m: :key_n: :key_o: :key_p: :key_q: :key_r: :key_s: :key_t: :key_u: :key_v: :key_w: :key_x: :key_y: :key_z:
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
:key_1: :key_2: :key_3: :key_4: :key_5: :key_6: :key_7: :key_8: :key_9: :key_0:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0
Example usage:
Save the file by pressing :key_ctrl: + :key_x:, then :key_y:.
Save the file by pressing CTRL + X, then Y.
