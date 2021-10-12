Vultr Docs Reference Articles

Many Vultr Docs articles have similar steps, and repeating these details in each one creates duplicate content and maintenance difficulties. For example, a typical LAMP-based installation guide usually has several steps before the actual software installation, such as:
When writing for Vultr Docs, please link to our reference guides instead of repeating the details in your article, like this:
If you suspect the steps in your article might be common, please search the document library and link to an existing reference guide instead. For your convenience, here are some of our most popular reference guides.