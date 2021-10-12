NEWS¡Diecinueve! Vultr's 19th Cloud Location is in Mexico City

Article

Table of Contents
Theme:
Was this article helpful?
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $600 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Vultr Docs Reference Articles

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Best Practices Vultr Docs

Introduction

Many Vultr Docs articles have similar steps, and repeating these details in each one creates duplicate content and maintenance difficulties. For example, a typical LAMP-based installation guide usually has several steps before the actual software installation, such as:

  • Update the server
  • Create a new user with sudo access
  • Install Apache
  • Install PHP
  • Install MySQL

When writing for Vultr Docs, please link to our reference guides instead of repeating the details in your article, like this:

If you suspect the steps in your article might be common, please search the document library and link to an existing reference guide instead. For your convenience, here are some of our most popular reference guides.

Core Content Categories

System Administration

Creating Sudo Users

SSH

Troubleshooting

Misc

Firewall

Change Hostname

Networking

Password Reset

SSL / TLS / Let's Encrypt / Certbot

Software Stacks

FAMP

LAMP

MySQL / MariaDB

PostgreSQL

Windows

Gaming

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $600 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article