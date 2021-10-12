Vultr Docs Reference Articles

Introduction

Many Vultr Docs articles have similar steps, and repeating these details in each one creates duplicate content and maintenance difficulties. For example, a typical LAMP-based installation guide usually has several steps before the actual software installation, such as:

Update the server

Create a new user with sudo access

Install Apache

Install PHP

Install MySQL

When writing for Vultr Docs, please link to our reference guides instead of repeating the details in your article, like this:

If you suspect the steps in your article might be common, please search the document library and link to an existing reference guide instead. For your convenience, here are some of our most popular reference guides.

Core Content Categories

System Administration

Creating Sudo Users

SSH

Troubleshooting

Misc

Firewall

Change Hostname

Networking

Password Reset

SSL / TLS / Let's Encrypt / Certbot

Software Stacks

FAMP

LAMP

MySQL / MariaDB

PostgreSQL

Windows

Gaming