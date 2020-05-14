Vultr Docs Program Guidelines

Program Overview

Vultr Docs is a knowledge base for the Vultr community, and we appreciate your submissions! To ensure the highest-quality information, we have a thorough review process. Please review this document carefully. You will find suggested templates, tips for writing effective documentation, and information about the program rules.

Payments and Rates

New, original topics of 1500+ words (excluding code) are eligible for up to $300.

New, original topics of 750+ words (excluding code) are eligible for up to $150.

New, original topics of less than 750 words (excluding code) are eligible for up to $75.

Ports of existing topics to a different OS/platform are eligible for up to $75.

Payments are reduced if the submitted article requires editing for grammar or formatting.

Articles that need extensive editing or have technical errors are not accepted.

Your account will be reviewed for payment eligibility.

If approved, payment is made after publication. Full or partial payments are not made in advance.

For PayPal payouts, your PayPal account must allow you to receive payments. We do not process PayPal requests (to Vultr) or donation pages.

Program Rules

Articles must be in English, with proper spelling and grammar. See our style guide for more information.

You must submit original content. Do not plagiarize from other Vultr Docs or other sites.

Articles submitted to Vultr are exclusive to the Vultr Docs program. Do not republish the article on other websites, communities, or knowledge archives, before or after submission to Vultr, with or without modification.

After payment, the content becomes the property of Vultr. We may re-write and reuse the content as needed.

Do not mention other providers that offer similar services to Vultr.

Use a minimum number of URL links to resources outside of Vultr Docs.

You understand that we may edit your article to improve readability. Payments are reduced if the submitted article requires editing.

Violations of any program rules may lead to suspension from the Docs program and disqualify future submissions.

Banned Topics

How to bypass or "crack" licensing systems of applications.

Peer-to-peer sharing guides for programs such as Bit Torrent, etc.

Anonymous surfing guides for programs such as Tor, Shadowsocks, SOCKS5, or other proxy software.

Game guides focusing on SteamCMD installation. Game guides should have a basic synopsis of how to install the game but contain information about using and customizing the game server. Link to this article as a reference to describe SteamCMD installation.

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies

Guides that require virtualization technologies (VirtualBox, VMWare, KVM, XEN, etc.) Vultr does not support nested virtualization.

Ports

In most cases, we do not publish two articles on the same topic. An existing topic adapted to a different OS/Platform is a port. See the example "Install a Minecraft Server on CentOS 7". Ports cannot have identical commands or wording as other ports on that topic. When writing a port, be sure to follow our style guide. It is advisable to add more substance to the document, such as information about configuration and use. LAMP stacks or LEMP stacks for any platform are ports. When selecting articles for publication, the Vultr Docs team gives priority to original writing. Not all port submissions may be published.

Submission Process

We perform an initial screening of article submissions to Vultr Docs to check spelling, formatting, grammar, plagiarism, and topic suitability. If the article requires extensive editing, is plagiarized, or is not a topic suitable for Vultr Docs, we will notify you at this stage.

The Vultr Docs team performs a full technical review of articles that pass the initial screening. We test all the steps exactly as written. The article must pass this test without errors to be accepted. Depending on the number of pending submissions, the process may take a few weeks. Please allow sufficient time for our team to complete your review.

Writing Tips

Users reading your articles are primarily interested in server administration and applications.

Test your instructions on a new virtual server. The Vultr Docs team will provision a new server and test your article, exactly as written, step-by-step.

When writing a guide for an operating system, target a specific version such as Ubuntu 18.04 . Targeting an OS family, like Ubuntu , causes frustration when commands go stale over time.

. Targeting an OS family, like , causes frustration when commands go stale over time. Use example domains and IP addresses. You'll find a list of approved IP blocks and domain names below.

When describing everyday tasks such as adding a sudo user, or updating the server, link to one of our reference articles or best practices guides.

Please test all hyperlinks. We cannot publish articles with broken hyperlinks.

It's usually better to explain how to locate the latest version of a software package than to link to a specific version. Avoid links to a particular version unless you have a good reason for insisting on that version.

Example Domains and IP Addresses

When an example IP address or domain name is needed in your article, please use:

Any IPv4 addresses in blocks 192.0.2.0/24, 198.51.100.0/24, and 203.0.113.0/24.

Any IPv6 addresses in block 2001:0db8::/32.

The domains example.com, example.net, example.org, or anydomain.example.

For details about domains and IPs reserved for documentation, please see:

Suggested Templates

Format your article submission in Vultr-flavored Markdown. Use our Installation Guide Template as a formatting example. Before submitting your article, use the Preview Article tab on the submission page to check your formatting.

Markdown Tutorial

When writing for the Vultr Docs library, use Markdown format. Use our Markdown tutorial as a reference when formatting your article.

Style Guide

Vultr's documentation library contains hundreds of articles written by many authors. Documentation should be clear and easy to understand, without needless slang and jargon. Just as programmers need reference material when writing software, authors need guidelines for style, formatting, and vocabulary. Use our Style Guide as a reference when writing documentation.

Summary

Thank you for contributing to our document collection! We aim to be a high-quality resource for the entire Vultr community. If you see an error in our documentation, please use the Suggest an update button at the bottom of every Vultr Doc. If you have a question about the Vulr Docs program, please contact us. We appreciate your feedback.