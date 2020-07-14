Vultr offers automatic backup as an option on compute instances. Backups are essential for mission-critical systems, and the Vultr backup system adds data-protection with one easy-to-manage feature. This article details some of the highlights of using Vultr automatic backups with your cloud servers.

Overview

Backups are stored in the same datacenter as the original instance on a separate, fault-tolerant storage system.

Automatic backups can be configured to run daily, every other day, weekly, or monthly.

The time of day, day of week/month that the backup occurs is configurable.

You can only restore snapshots of the entire server, not individual files.

Your two most recent backups are stored by Vultr. Older backups are removed after each scheduled interval.

Backups include the VPS active file system. Backups do not include attached block storage volumes.

Pricing

An instance with automatic backups enabled will have a 20% higher base monthly/hourly fee.

Configuring Backups

Automatic backup settings are managed through the Vultr control panel. Once you log into your account, visit the server's management area and click on the "Backups" tab.

Convert Backup to Snapshot

It's possible to convert an automatic backup to a snapshot. Click the camera icon in the backup list to convert it to a snapshot. This is useful if you need to restore the snapshot to a different server, or preserve a backup so it doesn't automatically delete at the next scheduled backup.

Configuring Backups via API

The Vultr API offers backup functions in the Server Section to enable, disable, and manage backup settings for your servers. You can think of backups and snapshots as the same type of object. We modeled them separately in the Vultr API to allow future expansion of the backup service.

Limitations

Automatic backups take regular snapshots of your active file system. Since we do not stop your server to take a snapshot, booting from a backup is similar to rebooting after a non-graceful restart of your server.

While modern file systems and databases handle this scenario extremely well, you may want to take additional measures to guarantee a consistent state of your data when running very active and write-intensive database-type systems. For example, with MySQL you can setup a cron to run mysqldump to separate directory on the local file system.