Use MySQL Union Clause For Reporting

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Sat, Feb 20, 2021
The MySQL
UNION statement combines the results of multiple
SELECT statements. The clause is useful when a report must retrieve records from different tables.
When designing a database application, you should consider separating it into distinct sections. Such a design pattern should adhere to the principle of separation of concerns. However, when implementing the reporting part, you might feel the need to combine data from different tables into a single report. This is where the MySQL
UNION clause comes into action.
In this guide, you'll create a hypothetical store database for recording payments made by customers and those paid to vendors. While you'll record both the customer's and vendors' activities in different tables, you will use the
UNION clause later in the tutorial to generate a useful report that shows the cash flow in your store.
To follow along with this tutorial, ensure you have the following:
SSH your server and sign in to MySQL as a root user.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
When prompted, enter the root password of your MySQL server and press ENTER to proceed. After the
mysql> prompt is displayed, create a
sample_pos database.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE sample_pos;
Switch to the
sample_pos database.
mysql> USE sample_pos;
Create a
customers table. This table stores the customers' unique identifiers (
customer_id) alongside their names(
first_name and
last_name).
mysql> CREATE TABLE customers (
customer_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
first_name VARCHAR(50),
last_name VARCHAR(50)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Add some records to the
customers table.
mysql> INSERT INTO customers (first_name, last_name) VALUES ('JANE', 'DOE');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers (first_name, last_name) VALUES ('RICHARD', 'ROE');
mysql> INSERT INTO customers (first_name, last_name) VALUES ('JOE', 'SMITH');
Execute the
SELECT command below against the
customers table to confirm the entries above.
mysql> SELECT
customer_id,
first_name,
last_name
FROM customers;
You should see a list of customers as shown below.
+-------------+------------+-----------+
| customer_id | first_name | last_name |
+-------------+------------+-----------+
| 1 | JANE | DOE |
| 2 | RICHARD | ROE |
| 3 | JOE | SMITH |
+-------------+------------+-----------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Just like customers, every vendor in your store should be identified with a unique value(
vendor_id). However, you'll just require one column for the vendors' names. Create the
vendors table by running the command below.
mysql> CREATE TABLE vendors (
vendor_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
vendor_name VARCHAR(50)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Then, insert a few records to the
vendors table.
mysql> INSERT INTO vendors (vendor_name) VALUES ('XYZ DIGITAL SUPPLIERS');
mysql> INSERT INTO vendors (vendor_name) VALUES ('ABC 24HRS DISTRIBUTORS');
mysql> INSERT INTO vendors (vendor_name) VALUES ('JKL QUICK SERVICES');
Query the
vendors table to confirm the inserted data.
mysql> SELECT
vendor_id,
vendor_name
FROM vendors;
Your vendors' list should be displayed as shown below.
+-----------+------------------------+
| vendor_id | vendor_name |
+-----------+------------------------+
| 1 | XYZ DIGITAL SUPPLIERS |
| 2 | ABC 24HRS DISTRIBUTORS |
| 3 | JKL QUICK SERVICES |
+-----------+------------------------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Create a
sales table. You'll use this table to record the amount paid by each customer(money in) and the date when the transaction is executed. You'll identify each sale by a unique
sales_id column. To associate each sale with a customer, you'll use the
customer_id column that refers back to the
customers table.
Create the
sales table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE sales (
sales_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
customer_id BIGINT,
sales_date DATE,
amount DECIMAL(17, 2)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Enter some sample records to the
sales table.
mysql> INSERT INTO sales (customer_id, sales_date, amount) VALUES ('1', '2021-01-23', '8550.60');
mysql> INSERT INTO sales (customer_id, sales_date, amount) VALUES ('2', '2021-01-23', '3940.50');
mysql> INSERT INTO sales (customer_id, sales_date, amount) VALUES ('3', '2021-01-23', '4320.20');
mysql> INSERT INTO sales (customer_id, sales_date, amount) VALUES ('1', '2021-01-23', '1860.20');
Execute the query below to double-check the entries.
mysql> SELECT
sales_id,
customer_id,
sales_date,
amount
FROM sales;
You should see the sales list as shown below.
+----------+-------------+------------+---------+
| sales_id | customer_id | sales_date | amount |
+----------+-------------+------------+---------+
| 1 | 1 | 2021-01-23 | 8550.60 |
| 2 | 2 | 2021-01-23 | 3940.50 |
| 3 | 3 | 2021-01-23 | 4320.20 |
| 4 | 1 | 2021-01-23 | 1860.20 |
+----------+-------------+------------+---------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Create the
expenses table. You'll use this table to record money paid out to vendors or suppliers (money out). As you can see, you've already implemented the principle of separation of concerns by creating different distinct tables to record activities in your database.
While both sales and expenses in your hypothetical store involve the movement of money, you are considering them as different entities to avoid having a design flaw in your MySQL database.
In the
expenses table that you're about to create, you'll use the
expense_id as the
PRIMARY KEY to identify each expense. You'll then use the column
vendor_id that refers to the same column in the
vendors table to ensure each expense is associated with a vendor.
You'll use an
expense_date column to record the transaction date after an expense occurs, and you'll record the actual money paid to the vendor in the
amount column.
Create the
expenses table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE expenses (
expense_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
vendor_id BIGINT,
expense_date DATE,
amount DECIMAL(17, 2)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Insert some records into the
expenses table.
mysql> INSERT INTO expenses (vendor_id, expense_date, amount) VALUES ('1', '2021-01-23', '80.20');
mysql> INSERT INTO expenses (vendor_id, expense_date, amount) VALUES ('2', '2021-01-23', '60.40');
mysql> INSERT INTO expenses (vendor_id, expense_date, amount) VALUES ('3', '2021-01-23', '120.10');
mysql> INSERT INTO expenses (vendor_id, expense_date, amount) VALUES ('3', '2021-01-23', '140.70');
Query the
expenses table to make sure the records are in place.
mysql> SELECT
expense_id,
vendor_id,
expense_date,
amount
FROM expenses;
The list of all the expenses should be displayed as shown below.
+------------+-----------+--------------+--------+
| expense_id | vendor_id | expense_date | amount |
+------------+-----------+--------------+--------+
| 1 | 1 | 2021-01-23 | 80.20 |
| 2 | 2 | 2021-01-23 | 60.40 |
| 3 | 3 | 2021-01-23 | 120.10 |
| 4 | 3 | 2021-01-23 | 140.70 |
+------------+-----------+--------------+--------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
You'll now use the MySQL
UNION clause to combine the results of the
sales and
expenses tables to create a nice report showing how money moves in and out of your business.
Use the basic
UNION syntax below to combine the results:
mysql> SELECT
COLUMN 1,
COLUMN 2,
COLUMN N
FROM TABLE 1
UNION ALL
SELECT
COLUMN 1,
COLUMN 2,
COLUMN N
FROM TABLE 2;
Please note, you can combine as many
SELECT statements as you want, but you should keep the following things in mind:
SELECT statements must be equal
UNION clause must have the same name. In case the column names differ, use a common
ALIAS.
To retrieve the records from the
sales and
expenses table using a
UNION clause, execute:
mysql> SELECT
sales_id AS entry_id,
'SALES' AS entry_type,
sales_date AS transaction_date,
CONCAT(customers.first_name, ' ', customers.last_name) AS paid_by_or_paid_to,
FORMAT(amount, 2) AS money_in,
'' AS money_out
FROM sales
LEFT JOIN customers
ON sales.customer_id = customers.customer_id
UNION ALL
SELECT
expense_id AS entry_id,
'EXPENSE' AS entry_type,
expense_date AS transaction_date,
vendors.vendor_name AS paid_by_or_paid_to,
'' AS money_in,
FORMAT(amount, 2) AS money_out
FROM expenses
LEFT JOIN vendors
ON expenses.vendor_id = vendors.vendor_id;
You should get a nice report showing the cash flow in your database as shown below:
+----------+------------+------------------+------------------------+----------+-----------+
| entry_id | entry_type | transaction_date | paid_by_or_paid_to | money_in | money_out |
+----------+------------+------------------+------------------------+----------+-----------+
| 1 | SALES | 2021-01-23 | JANE DOE | 8,550.60 | |
| 2 | SALES | 2021-01-23 | RICHARD ROE | 3,940.50 | |
| 3 | SALES | 2021-01-23 | JOE SMITH | 4,320.20 | |
| 4 | SALES | 2021-01-23 | JANE DOE | 1,860.20 | |
| 1 | EXPENSE | 2021-01-23 | XYZ DIGITAL SUPPLIERS | | 80.20 |
| 2 | EXPENSE | 2021-01-23 | ABC 24HRS DISTRIBUTORS | | 60.40 |
| 3 | EXPENSE | 2021-01-23 | JKL QUICK SERVICES | | 120.10 |
| 4 | EXPENSE | 2021-01-23 | JKL QUICK SERVICES | | 140.70 |
+----------+------------+------------------+------------------------+----------+-----------+
8 rows in set (0.00 sec)
The
UNION clause syntax explained:
sales_id AS entry_id and
expense_id AS entry_id: Unique entries in the
sales table are identified by the
sales_id column. However, entries in the
expenses table use
expense_id as the primary key. To have a common column name, you've used the
ALIAS
entry_id in both
SELECT statements.
'SALES' AS entry_type and
'EXPENSE' AS entry_type: You're simply creating a derived column
entry_type to identify each record appearing in the combined result set to avoid confusion when the report is displayed.
CONCAT(customers.first_name, ' ', customers.last_name) AS paid_by_or_paid_to: You've used the MySQL
CONCAT function to combine the value of the customer's
first_name and
last_name to make a single name for the customer. You're doing this to match this with the
vendor_name that uses a single column. Again, you've used an
ALIAS
paid_by_or_paid_to to create a common column name.
money_in and
money_out columns: In the
sales table, cash is moving into your store, while in the
expenses table, money is going out. In the
sales table, the value of the
money_out column should be blank
'' and the value of the
money_in column should come from the
amount column. You've reversed these figures in the
expenses part of the query.
LEFT JOIN: You've used MySQL joins in both
SELECT statements to retrieve the customer's name from the
customers table and the name of the vendor from the
vendors table.
The
UNION clause is a versatile statement that you can use to query data and generate different reports depending on your application's use-case.
In this guide, you've created a sample database and used the MySQL
UNION clause to combine result sets from two different tables to generate a report. You may extend the coding in this guide to suit your needs.
