How to Update Debian Linux

Introduction

It is a best practice to update your server on a regular schedule for security and stability. Use this guide to keep your Debian server updated.

Supported Versions

This guide applies to:

Debian 9 "Stretch"

Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian 11 "Bullseye"

Make a Backup

Always make a backup before updating your system.

This command updates the package lists from the enabled repositories.

$ sudo apt update

2. List the Upgradable Packages

This step is optional. To view the upgradable packages before performing the upgrade, use the apt list command.

$ sudo apt list --upgradable

3. Upgrade Packages

This command will upgrade all the upgradeable packages.

$ sudo apt upgrade

4. Restart the Server

$ sudo reboot

One Line Upgrade

If you want to accept all the defaults and perform the upgrade without intervention, use this command:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Optional - Autoremove

Use apt to remove old packages and dependencies automatically.

$ sudo apt autoremove

Conclusion

Periodic updates keep your server secure and stable. Make sure you have a snapshot or backup strategy in place before updating.