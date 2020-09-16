Ubuntu 16.04 Images Report Errors About EC2 Metadata Service

Upon boot, some older Ubuntu 16.04 instances may show the following warning:
**************************************************************************
# This system is using the EC2 Metadata Service, but does not appear to #
# be running on Amazon EC2 or one of cloud-init's known platforms that #
# provide a EC2 Metadata service. In the future, cloud-init may stop #
# reading metadata from the EC2 Metadata Service unless the platform can #
# be identified. #
# #
# If you are seeing this message, please file a bug against #
# cloud-init at #
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/cloud-init/+filebug?field.tags=dsid #
# Make sure to include the cloud provider your instance is #
# running on. #
# #
# For more information see #
# https://bugs.launchpad.net/bugs/1660385 #
# #
# After you have filed a bug, you can disable this warning by #
# launching your instance with the cloud-config below, or #
# putting that content into #
# /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-ec2-datasource.cfg #
# #
# #cloud-config #
# datasource: #
# Ec2: #
# strict_id: false #
**************************************************************************
This happens due to a change that Ubuntu has made to cloud-init. Details can be found here. Vultr ended support for cloud-init in late 2016. If you are using a snapshot created in 2016 or running an Ubuntu 16.04 instance from 2016, you may still have cloud-init installed.
There are a few ways to resolve the warning:
apt-get remove cloud-init.
