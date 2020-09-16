Ubuntu 16.04 Images Report Errors About EC2 Metadata Service

Reported Issue

Upon boot, some older Ubuntu 16.04 instances may show the following warning:

************************************************************************** # This system is using the EC2 Metadata Service, but does not appear to # # be running on Amazon EC2 or one of cloud-init's known platforms that # # provide a EC2 Metadata service. In the future, cloud-init may stop # # reading metadata from the EC2 Metadata Service unless the platform can # # be identified. # # # # If you are seeing this message, please file a bug against # # cloud-init at # # https://bugs.launchpad.net/cloud-init/+filebug?field.tags=dsid # # Make sure to include the cloud provider your instance is # # running on. # # # # For more information see # # https://bugs.launchpad.net/bugs/1660385 # # # # After you have filed a bug, you can disable this warning by # # launching your instance with the cloud-config below, or # # putting that content into # # /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-ec2-datasource.cfg # # # # #cloud-config # # datasource: # # Ec2: # # strict_id: false # **************************************************************************

Root Cause

This happens due to a change that Ubuntu has made to cloud-init. Details can be found here. Vultr ended support for cloud-init in late 2016. If you are using a snapshot created in 2016 or running an Ubuntu 16.04 instance from 2016, you may still have cloud-init installed.

There are a few ways to resolve the warning: