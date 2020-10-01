Are you serious about writing and have a passion for technology? Apply to the Trusted Author Program!
We receive many customer requests for new documentation and updates to older articles. At the same time, many authors ask for suggestions on what to write for Vultr Docs. We designed the Trusted Author Program to match writing assignments with subject-matter experts.
We will send qualifying authors suggested topics, our team will work with you on article outlines, and you'll receive authorship credit on our website. We are planning other program benefits, so watch our news page for future announcements. There's no better time to join, so please apply today!
Thank you! Our team will contact you after we've reviewed your application. If you have feedback about the application process or any questions, please open a General Support ticket and mention Vultr Docs in the subject.
While we don't offer free test machines, we hope that won't be an obstacle. We have these suggestions:
Sure! Being selected for the Trusted Author Program isn't required to write for Vultr Docs; we accept unsolicited articles, and the payment levels are the same.
We recommend these resources if you'd like to learn more about writing for Vultr Docs.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles