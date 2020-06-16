Troubleshooting CentOS Boot Problems

This troubleshooting guide describes common problems and solutions for CentOS instances that fail to boot correctly. This guide applies to:
The boot sequence of events:
/sbin/init as pid 1.
/sysroot).
/sysroot) to system rootfs (
/) and systemd re-executes as system version.
For more information on the boot process, refer to the official OS documentation for your system.
Targets are dependency checks. They have a "before" and "after" configuration for exactly what services are required to meet that target. For example:
arp.ethernet.service,
firewalld.service, and so forth need to be started and working before
network.target can be reached. If it is not reached, services such as
httpd,
nfs, and
ldap cannot be started. 4 targets can be set in CentOS.
To view the current default boot target, use the following:
systemctl get-default
You can change this at run time by isolating the target. This will start/stop all services associated with the new target, so use caution (see
systemctl isolate new.target).
There are times when you will need to boot into single user mode to fix an issue with the operating system. This example demonstrates how to use the
rescue.target which is "single user mode" on CentOS.
systemd.unit=rescue.target
If you need to recover credentials, use this method to gaining access to the instance.
rd.break (no quotes), which will break the boot process just before the control is handed from initramfs to the actual system.
A root shell is presented with the root filesystem mounted in read-only mode on
/sysroot.
Remount it with write privileges as /sysroot.
# mount -oremount,rw /sysroot
Switch to a chroot jail.
# chroot /sysroot
Change the password for the desired user.
# passwd example-username
If you use SELinux, you should consider re-labeling all files before continuing the boot process. Skip this part if you don't use SELinux.
# touch /.autorelabel
Use the exit to exit the chroot jail. Use exit a second time, and the system will cleanly boot from the point we interrupted it.
It can be useful to view logs of previous failed boot attempts. The journald logs are usually stored in memory and released on boot. If you make the logs persistent, they can be examined with the
journalctl tool. Follow these steps if you need to set up persistent boot logging.
As root, create the log file.
# mkdir -p 2775 /var/log/journal && chown :systemd-journal /var/log/journal
# systemctl restart systemd-journald
To inspect the logs of a previous boot, use the
-b option with
journalctl. Without any arguments,
-b will filter output only to messages about the last boot. A negative number for this argument will filter on previous boots. For example:
# journalctl -b-1 -p err
This will show you the error logs from the boot that occurred before the most recent. You should change the numerical value to reflect the boot you need to view.
One of the most common boot time errors is a misconfigured
/etc/fstab file. You CANNOT use the
rescue.target to fix an
/etc/fstab error. Most of these issues will require us to use the
emergency.target since "rescue" requires a more functional system.
The following are examples of problems that require the
emergency.target:
/etc/fstab.
/etc/fstab.
/etc/fstab.
Important: After editing the
/etc/fstab file in emergency mode, you must run the following for safety measures:
# systemctl daemon-reload
Here is a walkthrough example of booting into emergency mode to remove a false entry in
/etc/fstab.
systemd.unit=emergency.target
/ so that we can make changes to the
fstab file:
# mount -oremount,rw /
mount command to see which entry is causing the error:
# mount -a
fstab file.
mount -a again to make sure the error has been resolved.
systemctl daemon-reload to reload all unit files, and recreate the entire dependency tree.
Once you exit the emergency shell, the system will finish booting from the emergency target.
The /boot/grub2/grub.cfg file is the main configuration file. DO NOT ever edit this file manually. Instead, use
grub2-mkconfig to generate the new grub2 config using a set of different configuration files and the list of the installed kernels. The
grub2-mkconfig command will look at /etc/default/grub for options such as the default menu timeout and kernel command line to use, then use a set of scripts in /etc/grub.d/ to generate the resulting configuration file.
Here is an textual diagram of this relationship.
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg
|
|__________________
| |
/etc/default/grub /etc/grub.d/*
Important: To edit the main grub.cfg file, you will need to make the desired changes to
/etc/default/grub and to files in
/etc/grub.d/ and then create a new
grub.cfg by running:
# grub2-mkconfig > /boot/grub2/grub.cfg
It is important to understand the syntax of the
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg file before troubleshooting.
linux16 and
initrd16 lines point to the kernel to be loaded from disk (along with the kernel command line) and the initramfs to be loaded. During interactive editing at boot, tab is used to find these lines.
harddrive.partition where
hd0 is the first hard drive in the system and
hd1 is the second. The partitions are indicated as
msdos1 for the first MBR partition or
gpt1 for the first GPT partition.
Example from
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg:
### BEGIN /etc/grub.d/10_linux ###
menuentry 'CentOS Linux (3.10.0-514.26.2.el7.x86_64) 7 (Core)' --class centos --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os --unrestricted $menuentry_id_option 'gnulinux-3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64-advanced-a2531d12-46f8-4a0f-8a5c-b48d6ef71275' {
load_video
set gfxpayload=keep
insmod gzio
insmod part_msdos
insmod ext2
set root='hd0,msdos1'
if [ x$feature_platform_search_hint = xy ]; then
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root --hint='hd0,msdos1' 123455ae-46f8-4a0f-8a5c-b48d6ef71275
else
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root 123455ae-46f8-4a0f-8a5c-b48d6ef71275
fi
If you need to re-install the bootloader on a device, use the following command.
# grub2-install <device>
Follow these steps when troubleshooting a system that does not boot after reaching the grub2 menu.
/) again.
# grub2-mkconfig
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg file. Do not modify this file. Rebuild the config with the following command:
# grub2-mkconfig > /boot/grub2/grub.cfg
Once you have rebuilt the grub config, the system should reboot properly.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles