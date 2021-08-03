Setup RabbitMQ Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Tue, Aug 3, 2021
RabbitMQ is an open-source message queuing software implemented in Erlang OTP. It implements the AMQP (Advanced Message Queuing Protocol), a messaging protocol that enables conforming client applications to communicate with conforming messaging middleware brokers. In addition, RabbitMQ uses plugins to communicate with popular messaging solutions like MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) and Streaming Text Oriented Messaging Protocol.
Failure of a single server instance can cause a single point of failure. To avoid this situation, we install a RabbitMQ cluster. This achieves higher availability and throughput compared to a single instance. In this article, you'll learn how to install and configure a RabbitMQ Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04 Server.
For all the deployed servers, one will be used to join the other nodes to the cluster. All the nodes in the cluster are peer nodes; that is, all the nodes are the same, and none supersedes the other functionally. In this article, we will use two peer nodes, for example:
192.0.2.10 rabbitmq-1
192.0.2.11 rabbitmq-2
On node rabbitmq-1 change the static hostname to
rabbitmq-1.
$ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname rabbitmq-1 --static
On node rabbitmq-2 change the static hostname to
rabbitmq-2.
$ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname rabbitmq-2 --static
SSH to all the servers as a non-root user with sudo access and edit host file
/etc/hosts in all the nodes.
$ sudo nano /etc/hosts
Add the following code in the file.
192.0.2.10 rabbitmq-1
192.0.2.11 rabbitmq-2
Ping all the nodes using their hostnames.
$ ping -c 3 rabbitmq-1
$ ping -c 3 rabbitmq-2
Reboot all the nodes for hostname changes to reflect.
$ sudo reboot
RabbitMQ peer nodes and CLI tools use a cookie to determine whether they can communicate with each other. For two nodes to communicate, they must have the same shared secret called the Erlang cookie.
Copy Cookie from
rabbitmq-1 node to
rabbitmq-2. If there are other nodes, copy to them too.
Go to rabbitmq-1 node, open the file and copy all the contents.
$ sudo nano /var/lib/rabbitmq/.erlang.cookie
Go to rabbitmq-2 node, open the file and paste contents from rabbitmq-1. Then, do that to all other remaining nodes in cases of any.
$ sudo nano /var/lib/rabbitmq/.erlang.cookie
All the other RabbitMQ peer nodes should be reconfigured to join the cluster on the first node
rabbitmq-1. This step should be for all nodes except for the first one.
Restart RabbitMQ service.
$ sudo systemctl restart rabbitmq-server
Stop the application.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl stop_app
Reset rabbitmq.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl reset
Join the node to the cluster.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl join_cluster rabbit@rabbitmq-1
Start the application process.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl start_app
Check the status of the cluster.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl cluster_status
Create a HA policy on all the nodes to allow queue mirroring to all nodes in the cluster. Perform this on all nodes.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl set_policy ha-all "." '{"ha-mode":"all"}'
List configured policies.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl list_policies
Enable RabbitMQ Management Dashboard for all the nodes to access all peer node stats from a specific dashboard.
$ sudo rabbitmq-plugins enable rabbitmq_management
After enabling the plugins for the web management portal, you can go to your browser and access the page through
http://your_IP:15672. Example:
http://192.0.2.11:15672
Login with
admin as your username and
SecurePassword as your password. Make sure you modify the
SecurePassword to your own password. Log in is only possible for servers with administrator account activated. Step 5 explains how to.
To access your dashboard from your preferred server, you can add an administrator account to access it.
Default user
guest can only log in via localhost. Create an administrator account to access the dashboard. Make sure you modify the
SecurePassword to your own password.
$ sudo rabbitmqctl add_user admin SecurePassword
$ sudo rabbitmqctl set_user_tags admin administrator
You have now installed RabbitMQ Cluster on your server. Your administrator account on all the peer nodes will enable you to have all access privileges to the server. You can now configure your RabbitMQ clusters from the dashboard.
For more information on RabbitMQ clustering, please see the official documentation.