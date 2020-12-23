Setup a Next.js Web Application on Ubuntu 20.10

Author: Nabeel AhmedLast Updated: Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Next.js is a Javascript framework built on React.js, which allows developers to create server-side rendered and statically generated React applications.
Install build-essential:
$ sudo apt-get install build-essential
Install
curl.
$ sudo apt-get install curl
Add the latest stable release of NodeJS.
$ curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash -
Install NodeJS.
$ sudo apt-get install nodejs
Verify the installations.
$ node -v
$ npm -v
Change to the preferred project root folder.
$ cd /path/to/desired/folder/
Initialize the Next.js project development environment with the
npx CLI build tool. Replace
my-project with your project name in all lowercase.
$ npx create-next-app my-project
Change to the project directory list the directory contents.
$ cd my-project
$ ls
The file structure of the project should resemble the following (excluding
node_modules and
package-lock.json):
path/to/project/
├── package.json
├── pages
├── public
├── README.md
└── styles
Start the development server.
$ npm run dev
After the console reports:
ready - started server on http://localhost:3000
Navigate to your server IP on port 3000 in a web browser.
http://192.0.2.123:3000/
Verify the web page says Welcome to Next.js!.
To create an optimized production build of your project, close the development server with CTRL + C then run:
$ npm run build && npm run start
After the command completes, a web server begins serving your web application. Navigate to your server IP on port 3000 and view the production build. This time it should load much faster.
To use a server like Nginx or Apache to host the files, export a static build of your project. Your project may lose some functionality because features like API routes are not available to static sites. To use your server and keep these dynamic functions, refer to the Next.js Custom Server API.
To use your own server, edit the
package.json file in the project's root directory. Add another script under the
scripts object with the key of
export and a value of
next export. Your modified
package.json should look like this:
{
"name": "my-project",
"version": "0.1.0",
"private": true,
"scripts": {
"dev": "next dev",
"build": "next build",
"start": "next start",
"export": "next export"
},
"dependencies": {
"next": "10.0.3",
"react": "17.0.1",
"react-dom": "17.0.1"
}
}
After editing the
package.json file, run the following the generate a static build of your web application:
$ npm run build && npm run export
Look for a folder named
out in your project directory, which contains your exported project. Use this folder to serve your static web application directly with a server of your choice.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles