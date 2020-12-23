Setup a Next.js Web Application on Ubuntu 20.10

Overview

Next.js is a Javascript framework built on React.js, which allows developers to create server-side rendered and statically generated React applications.

Prerequisites

Installation

NodeJS and NPM

Install curl . $ sudo apt-get install curl Add the latest stable release of NodeJS. $ curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash - Install NodeJS. $ sudo apt-get install nodejs Verify the installations. $ node -v $ npm -v

Setup

Change to the preferred project root folder. $ cd /path/to/desired/folder/ Initialize the Next.js project development environment with the npx CLI build tool. Replace my-project with your project name in all lowercase. $ npx create-next-app my-project Change to the project directory list the directory contents. $ cd my-project $ ls The file structure of the project should resemble the following (excluding node_modules and package-lock.json ): path/to/project/ ├── package.json ├── pages ├── public ├── README.md └── styles Start the development server. $ npm run dev After the console reports: ready - started server on http://localhost:3000 Navigate to your server IP on port 3000 in a web browser. http://192.0.2.123:3000/

Verify the web page says Welcome to Next.js!.

To create an optimized production build of your project, close the development server with CTRL + C then run:

$ npm run build && npm run start

After the command completes, a web server begins serving your web application. Navigate to your server IP on port 3000 and view the production build. This time it should load much faster.

Custom Server for Static Files

To use a server like Nginx or Apache to host the files, export a static build of your project. Your project may lose some functionality because features like API routes are not available to static sites. To use your server and keep these dynamic functions, refer to the Next.js Custom Server API.

To use your own server, edit the package.json file in the project's root directory. Add another script under the scripts object with the key of export and a value of next export . Your modified package.json should look like this:

{ "name": "my-project", "version": "0.1.0", "private": true, "scripts": { "dev": "next dev", "build": "next build", "start": "next start", "export": "next export" }, "dependencies": { "next": "10.0.3", "react": "17.0.1", "react-dom": "17.0.1" } }

After editing the package.json file, run the following the generate a static build of your web application:

$ npm run build && npm run export