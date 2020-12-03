Set up a Calibre eBook Server on Debian 10

Calibre is a popular free, open-source eBook management software. Calibre offers a local client but also provides a server for access on other devices. This tutorial explains how to create a Calibre eBook server on a Vultr Debian 10 cloud server instance. A cloud server instance is sometimes called a Virtual Private Server or VPS.

Prerequisites

Deploy a new Vultr Debian 10 cloud server instance.

Follow the best practices guide for Debian to update the server.

Create a sudo user named calibre. Use the calibre user for the rest of the steps in this tutorial.

1. Install Calibre

Install Calibre with the following command:

$ sudo apt install calibre

2. Create a Library

Make a folder for the new Calibre library in the home directory.

$ cd ~ $ mkdir calibre

3. Add Books to the Library

Download Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet from Project Gutenberg.

$ wget "http://gutenberg.org/ebooks/1112.kindle.noimages" -O book.mobi

Add it to the Calibre library.

$ calibredb add book.mobi --with-library calibre

4. List the Library's Contents

Get a list of all the books in the library.

$ calibredb list --with-library calibre id title authors 1 The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet William Shakespeare

5. Remove Books from the Library

calibredb requires the ID number to remove a book. For example, to remove book ID 1:

$ calibredb remove 1 --with-library calibre

To add the book again:

$ calibredb add book.mobi --with-library calibre

6. Run the Calibre Server

Start the server. Your IP address is different than the example shown. $ calibre-server calibre calibre server listening on 0.0.0.0:8080 OPDS feeds advertised via BonJour at: 192.0.2.123 port: 8080 In your web browser, navigate to the server at the IP address and port reported by calibre-server. For example: http://192.0.2.123:8080 Select "calibre" as the library, and the server displays a list of books. From the terminal, press CTRL - C to exit the server.

7. Create the Calibre Startup Service

Create a systemd service for Calibre, so that it can automatically start.

Use nano to create a new service file. $ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/calibre-server.service Add the following contents to the calibre-server.service. [Unit] Description=Calibre Server After=network.target [Service] Type=simple User=calibre Group=calibre ExecStart=/usr/bin/calibre-server --enable-local-write /home/calibre/calibre [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Start the service and enable it to run when the server boots. $ sudo systemctl enable calibre-server $ sudo systemctl start calibre-server

8. Add Authentication

Add authentication to prevent unauthorized access to the eBook library.

Stop the server. $ sudo systemctl stop calibre-server Run the user management script: $ calibre-server --manage-users Follow the prompts to make a new user named calibreuser and choose a secure password. Verify you see the confirmation message: User calibreuser added successfully! Edit the Calibre service file to enable authentication. $ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/calibre-server.service Replace this line: ExecStart=/usr/bin/calibre-server --enable-local-write /home/calibre/calibre With: ExecStart=/usr/bin/calibre-server --enable-auth --enable-local-write /home/calibre/calibre Reload the service files with systemd and restart the service. $ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl start calibre-server

Authentication is now required to access the server.

Conclusion

This completes the Calibre eBook server installation on a Vultr Debian 10 cloud server instance. Use the Calibre companion apps for Android or iOS to access the server.