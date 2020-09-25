Scripted LEMP Installation with Vultr API

LEMP (Linux, Nginx, MySQL, PHP) is a variation of the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP). The only difference being LEMP uses Nginx, where LAMP uses Apache. Nginx is much faster and generally more secure than Apache. This guide will configure Nginx with a certificate from Let's Encrypt, a global Certificate Authority.
Change to your sudo user for the remaining steps.
Update sources and install Nginx and MariaDB.
$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y nginx mariadb-server
Run the first time setup for the MySQL installation.
$ sudo mysql_secure_installation
By default, it will ask for a root password, which is unset. Press ENTER.
Connect to the MariaDB monitor.
$ sudo mariadb
Create a new test database.
CREATE DATABASE example_db;
Grant privileges for a non-root user. Replace the username and password with your current username and secure password of your choosing.
GRANT ALL ON example_db.* TO 'username'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password' WITH GRANT OPTION;
Flush privileges and exit.
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
exit
Connect with the username you just created. It will prompt for the password.
$ mariadb -u username -p
Make sure the example_db is accessible.
SHOW DATABASES;
Set it as the current database.
USE example_db;
Create a table for later testing and exit.
CREATE TABLE table1(column1 varchar(255));
INSERT INTO table1 VALUES("Database connection established successfully");
exit
Install php-fpm and php-mysql.
$ sudo apt install -y php-fpm php-mysql
Install snap and jq dependencies.
$ sudo apt install -y snap jq
Install certbot with snap to ensure you have the correct version.
$ sudo snap install --classic certbot
For this article, we've provided a helper script. The script assumes you will host your DNS at Vultr, and automatically adds your DNS information to Vultr using the v2 API. It will configure Nginx securely, obtain a LetsEncrypt certificate using certbot, and configure Nginx to redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS. The security headers it adds are:
Download the Vultr DNS/LetsEncrypt helper script.
$ curl -o cdomain https://raw.githubusercontent.com/vultr/vultr-docs/master/ubuntu/install-a-lemp-stack-on-ubuntu-20-04/cdomain
Give the script executable permissions.
$ chmod +x cdomain
Add your Server's IP address to the API Access Control list.
Run the script, replacing example.com with your domain, and API_KEY with your API key found in your Vultr account settings.
If you have not yet added your domain to Vultr DNS, run the helper script as shown:
$ sudo ./cdomain -d example.com -a API_KEY
If you've already added your domain to vultr.com via the DNS settings panel previously, you need to add -s to the command:
$ sudo ./cdomain -s -d example.com -a API_KEY
Certbot will perform two passes: a "dry run" to verify everything is correct, and then a real request for a website certificate. Certbot will prompt for your email address and other information on each pass.
Give the correct user permissions to the website directory. Replace example.com with your domain.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/example.com
Open a new file in your web directory.
$ sudo nano /var/www/example.com/testdb.php
Add the following code snippet, save, and exit. Change the username and password below to the ones you set earlier in the MariaDB monitor.
<?php
$mysqli = new mysqli("localhost", "username", "password", "example_db");
if (mysqli_connect_errno()) {
printf("Connection failed: %s\n", mysqli_connect_error());
exit();
}
$query = "SELECT column1 FROM table1";
if($result = $mysqli->query($query)) {
while($row = $result->fetch_row()){
printf("%s\n", $row[0]);
}
$result->close();
}
$mysqli->close();
?>
To verify the server is running with LetsEncrypt, and can access the database correctly, navigate to the test page. Substitute example.com with your domain.
https://example.com/testdb.php
You should see "Database connection established successfully", which verifies the LEMP stack is functioning correctly.
To test LetsEncrypt, use ssllabs, which should report an "A" rank for your domain.
You have successfully installed a LEMP stack on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS VPS. For more information about LEMP, see the official documentation:
