Run a Discord.js Bot on Ubuntu 20.04

A Discord bot can execute commands and perform advanced Discord functions. This tutorial explains how to create a simple bot with Discord.js on a Vultr Ubuntu 20.04 server.
A Discord bot needs an application to use as a Discord account.
Go to the Discord Developer Portal and click the New Application button.
Give your Application a name and click Create.
Update the apt database.
# sudo apt-get update
Install Node, which is required for Discord.js
# sudo apt-get install nodejs
Install the Node Package Manager, which is used to install the Discord.js library.
# sudo apt-get install npm
Install Node Version Manager (nvm), which is used to update Node.js. For example:
# curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.37.2/install.sh | bash
👉 Note: Use the command for the latest version, which is found here: https://github.com/nvm-sh/nvm#installing-and-updating
Reboot the server.
Reconnect to the server console.
Verify the nvm installation:
# command -v nvm
It should return:
nvm
If it returns nothing, or an error, run the following:
# export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
# [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh"
# [ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion"
After you've installed nvm, update Node.js:
# nvm install 14.15.1
Switch to the root user's home directory.
# cd /root
Create a project folder.
# mkdir tutorial-bot
Switch to the folder.
# cd tutorial-bot
Initialize your Node.js project.
# npm init
Answer the questions. Leave the defaults unless you need to change them.
Check your
package.json file.
# cat package.json
It should look like:
{
"name": "tutorial-bot",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Tutorial Bot",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
Libraries make writing code easier. For this guide, you need the Discord.js library. As you add capabilities to your bot, look for other useful libraries on the npm website.
Install the Discord.js library.
# npm install discord.js --save
The
--save flag adds the library as a dependency in your
package.json file.
Create an
index.js file in the project folder.
# nano index.js
Add the following to
index.js, which creates a new Discord client.
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client();
Add a code block to watch for
!hello and respond with
Hello World!.
client.on('message', message => {
if (message.content === '!hello') {
message.channel.send('Hello World!');
}
});
Add a code block to log
Ready! in the console when client connects to Discord.
client.once('ready', () => {
console.log('Ready!');
}
Add your Discord Application token, which allows the bot access.
client.login('YOUR-TOKEN-HERE')
Your finished file should look like this:
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client();
client.on('message', message => {
if (message.content === '!hello') {
message.channel.send('Hello World!');
}
})
client.once('ready', () => {
console.log('Ready!');
})
client.login('YOUR-TOKEN-HERE')
Install the PM2 process manager to manage your bot.
# npm install pm2 -g
Navigate to the project folder.
# cd /root/tutorial-bot
Start the bot with pm2.
# pm2 start index.js
Verify the bot is online.
# pm2 logs
You should see:
0|index | Ready!
To exit the log, press: CTRL + C
In the Bot Permissions section, select Administrator. Note: This can create invite links that only give the bot certain permissions.
Open the invite link in a new tab.
Approve the permissions and complete the CAPTCHA.
The bot is now active and able to respond to your command.
After you develop your bot further, go to your server's project folder restart the bot.
# pm2 restart index.js
The Discord.js website has more documentation needed to develop advanced JavaScript bots.
