Retrieve MySQL Running Totals With Subqueries, Windowed Functions and User-Defined Variables

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Wed, Dec 23, 2020
In MySQL, a running total is a derived column that computes one or more columns' values while continuously taking care of newly inserted table records. The rolling sum is useful for reporting purposes. For instance, you may use it to compute account balances for clients in a bank application or track inventory's moving balances in a store. This guide described how to generate the running totals of a customer's account balance in MySQL with sub-queries, windowed functions, and user-defined variables.
Before proceeding, make sure you have the following:
Log in to your MySQL database as the root user.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Enter the root password of your MySQL database and type ENTER to proceed.
Create a
test_bank database.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE test_bank;
Select the
test_bank database.
mysql> USE test_bank;
Create a
transactions table with 5 columns.
transaction_id column uniquely identifies each transaction in the table.
transaction_date field holds the actual transaction date.
account_id column to identify each customer's account.
debit column represents money deposited into the account.
The
credit field records money withdrawn out from the client's account.
mysql> CREATE table transactions
(
transaction_id BIGINT PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT,
transaction_date DATE,
account_id BIGINT,
debit DECIMAL(17, 2),
credit DECIMAL(17, 2)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Insert some records into the
transactions table. This guide inserts records for a single customer's account. To allow a rich computation for the running total, use different dates for the transactions from January to December 2020. Don't insert any value for the
transaction_id column. This field is auto-incremented because it is defined with the
AUTO_INCREMENT keyword.
Populate the
transactions table with the following commands.
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-01-01', 101010, 0, 5000);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-02-01', 101010, 2000, 0);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-03-01', 101010, 0, 1000);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-04-01', 101010, 500, 0);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-05-01', 101010, 0, 6000);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-06-01', 202020, 100, 0);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-07-01', 101010, 0, 400);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-08-01', 101010, 0, 5000);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-09-01', 101010, 3000, 0);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-10-01', 101010, 0, 400);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-11-01', 101010, 0, 600);
mysql> INSERT INTO transactions(transaction_date, account_id, debit, credit) VALUES ('2020-12-01', 101010, 0, 4000);
Verify the records by querying the
transactions table.
mysql> SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit
FROM transactions;
This query produces the following output.
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+
| 1 | 2020-01-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 |
| 2 | 2020-02-01 | 101010 | 2000.00 | 0.00 |
| 3 | 2020-03-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 1000.00 |
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 |
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 |
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 |
| 11 | 2020-11-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 600.00 |
| 12 | 2020-12-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 4000.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+
12 rows in set (0.00 sec)
As you can see from the output you've generated in Step 1, the transaction table's raw data is incomplete. When generating a report for the customers' accounts, they may want to view a
balance column in their periodic statement report. While you might consider adding the column manually in the table and update the values when inserting new records, this may not be the optimal solution because the running totals are inaccurate if records are deleted. You might fix this problem with a database trigger, but this calls for more coding and makes your database maintenance hard.
The best method of generating the running total is using user-defined variables and windowed functions. These methods derive the rolling sum column without being affected by new inserts or deletions.
To create the running
balance column and display it along with the other fields, type the SQL command below.
mysql> SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance
FROM transactions
JOIN (SELECT @balance := 0) as tmp
ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC
;
This query produces the following output.
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| 1 | 2020-01-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 5000.00 |
| 2 | 2020-02-01 | 101010 | 2000.00 | 0.00 | 3000.00 |
| 3 | 2020-03-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 1000.00 | 4000.00 |
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 | 3500.00 |
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 | 9500.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 | 9400.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 9800.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 14800.00 |
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 | 11800.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 12200.00 |
| 11 | 2020-11-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 600.00 | 12800.00 |
| 12 | 2020-12-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 4000.00 | 16800.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
12 rows in set, 2 warnings (0.03 sec)
As you can see, the information generated above is now valuable to the account holders. They can now get a better insight into how their account balance changed during the period.
The formula of the running total is:
RUNNING TOTAL = PREVIOUS DAYS RUNNING BALANCE + CURRENT DAY CREDIT(MONEY IN) - CURRENT DAY DEBIT(MONEY OUT)
The
(SELECT @balance := 0 join statement initializes the
@balance variable to a zero value while the
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance increments the value of the running total
balance column for each record.
Please note when using MySQL 8.x and later versions, you might get a warning as shown above('12 rows in set, 2 warnings (0.03 sec)
), which you can further examine by running theSHOW WARNINGS` command.
mysql> SHOW WARNINGS;
... |
| Warning | 1287 | Setting user variables within expressions is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Consider alternatives: 'SET variable=expression, ...', or 'SELECT expression(s) INTO variables(s)'. |
...
To get the result above without any warnings in MySQL version 8.x and above, use the windowed
SUM() expression and change the query to the format shown below.
mysql> SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
SUM(credit - debit) over (ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC) as balance
FROM transactions
;
The query above should generate the same results without any warnings:
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| 1 | 2020-01-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 5000.00 |
| 2 | 2020-02-01 | 101010 | 2000.00 | 0.00 | 3000.00 |
| 3 | 2020-03-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 1000.00 | 4000.00 |
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 | 3500.00 |
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 | 9500.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 | 9400.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 9800.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 14800.00 |
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 | 11800.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 12200.00 |
| 11 | 2020-11-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 600.00 | 12800.00 |
| 12 | 2020-12-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 4000.00 | 16800.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
12 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Irrespective of whether you're using the user-defined variables or the windowed
SUM() function, you must order the records chronologically, by the transaction_date field, in ascending order.
An account holder can make multiple transactions in a production environment in a single day, which requires arranging the transactions by the
transaction_id column. The clause for ordering the records as they are summed up should be
... ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC.
It's possible to filter a running total and still keep the
balance column intact. To do this, you need to use a MySQL sub-query clause. For instance, to retrieve the customer's transactions for the period between
1st April 2020 to
1st October 2020, use the syntax below.
MySQL 5.x and below.
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance
FROM transactions
JOIN (SELECT @balance := 0) as tmp
ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC
) as tmp_2
where transaction_date between '2020-04-01' and '2020-10-01'
;
This query produces the following output.
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 | 3500.00 |
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 | 9500.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 | 9400.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 9800.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 14800.00 |
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 | 11800.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 12200.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
7 rows in set, 2 warnings (0.00 sec)
MySQL 8.x and above:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
SUM(credit - debit) over (ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC ) as balance
FROM transactions
) AS tmp_2
where transaction_date between '2020-04-01' and '2020-10-01'
;
This query produces the following output.
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 | 3500.00 |
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 | 9500.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 | 9400.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 9800.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 14800.00 |
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 | 11800.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 12200.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
7 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Sometimes you need to limit the number of rows per query and return "pages" of records. To page records and still show the running total
balance column, use the
LIMIT clause alongside a sub-query.
Run the query below to display page 1:
MySQL 8.x and above:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
SUM(credit - debit) over (ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC ) as balance
FROM transactions
) AS tmp_2
limit 0, 4
;
MySQL 5.x and below:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance
FROM transactions
JOIN (SELECT @balance := 0) as tmp
ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC
) AS tmp_2
limit 0, 4
;
Output of page 1:
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+---------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+---------+
| 1 | 2020-01-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 5000.00 |
| 2 | 2020-02-01 | 101010 | 2000.00 | 0.00 | 3000.00 |
| 3 | 2020-03-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 1000.00 | 4000.00 |
| 4 | 2020-04-01 | 101010 | 500.00 | 0.00 | 3500.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+---------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Run the query below to display page 2:
MySQL 8.x and above:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
SUM(credit - debit) over (ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC ) as balance
FROM transactions
) AS tmp_2
limit 4, 4
;
MySQL 5.x and below:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance
FROM transactions
JOIN (SELECT @balance := 0) as tmp
ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC
) AS tmp_2
limit 4, 4
;
Output of page 2:
+----------------+------------------+------------+--------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+--------+---------+----------+
| 5 | 2020-05-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 6000.00 | 9500.00 |
| 6 | 2020-06-01 | 202020 | 100.00 | 0.00 | 9400.00 |
| 7 | 2020-07-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 9800.00 |
| 8 | 2020-08-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 5000.00 | 14800.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+--------+---------+----------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Run the query below to display page 3:
MySQL 8.x and above:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
SUM(credit - debit) over (ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC ) as balance
FROM transactions
) AS tmp_2
limit 8, 4
;
MySQL 5.x and below:
mysql> SELECT * FROM
(
SELECT
transaction_id,
transaction_date,
account_id,
debit,
credit,
cast((@balance := @balance + credit - debit) as decimal(16, 2)) as balance
FROM transactions
JOIN (SELECT @balance := 0) as tmp
ORDER BY transaction_date ASC, transaction_id ASC
) AS tmp_2
limit 8, 4
;
Output of page 3.
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| transaction_id | transaction_date | account_id | debit | credit | balance |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
| 9 | 2020-09-01 | 101010 | 3000.00 | 0.00 | 11800.00 |
| 10 | 2020-10-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 400.00 | 12200.00 |
| 11 | 2020-11-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 600.00 | 12800.00 |
| 12 | 2020-12-01 | 101010 | 0.00 | 4000.00 | 16800.00 |
+----------------+------------------+------------+---------+---------+----------+
4 rows in set (0.00 sec)
The MySQL
LIMIT clause takes two parameters — the offset and number of records — to limit the number of rows returned for each page. The
offset is the number of records to skip. On page 1, you don't want to skip any records, so set the
offset value to
0. On page 2, you must skip the four records that you displayed on page 1. On page 3, you must skip the eight records from page 1 and 2.
In this tutorial, you've generated a derived running total column for MySQL data using sub-queries, user-defined variables, and windowed functions. Use this guide to run cumulative balances for your data without relying on complex MySQL triggers.
