NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
Vultr

Article

Table of Contents
Theme:
Was this article helpful?
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Reset the Root Password on VzLinux

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12, 2021
FAQ Troubleshooting Guides

Introduction

If you are locked out of your AlmaLinux instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password.

How to Reset the Root Password

  1. Access the instance console in the Vultr customer portal.

    Vultr Web Console

  2. Click the Send CtrlAltDel button on the top right of the web console.

    Send CtrlAltDel

    You can also click the Server Restart icon.

    Server Restart

  3. As the system boots, press ESC to bring up the GRUB boot prompt. The prompt happens early in the boot process. If you miss the prompt, you need to restart the server from the control panel and try again.

  4. At the GRUB boot prompt, press E to edit the first boot option.
  5. Find the kernel line starting with linux.
  6. Change ro to rw init=/sysroot/bin/sh.
  7. Press CTRL+X or F10 to boot into single user mode.
  8. Access the system with the command: chroot /sysroot.
  9. Type passwd and follow the prompts to change the root password.
  10. Run touch /.autorelabel to force file system relabeling. This is required for systems with SELinux. When you reboot the system, it will relabel the filesystem for SElinux. The reboot may take extra time during this process.
  11. Run exit.
  12. Run logout.
  13. Run reboot to reboot the server.

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article