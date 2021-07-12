Reset the Root Password on Rocky Linux

If you are locked out of your AlmaLinux instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password.
Access the instance console in the Vultr customer portal.
Click the Send CtrlAltDel button on the top right of the web console.
You can also click the Server Restart icon.
As the system boots, press ESC to bring up the GRUB boot prompt. The prompt happens early in the boot process. If you miss the prompt, you need to restart the server from the control panel and try again.
ro to
rw init=/sysroot/bin/sh.
chroot /sysroot.
passwd and follow the prompts to change the root password.
touch /.autorelabel to force file system relabeling. This is required for systems with SELinux. When you reboot the system, it will relabel the filesystem for SElinux. The reboot may take extra time during this process.
exit.
logout.
reboot to reboot the server.