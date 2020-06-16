Vultr

Article

Table of Contents
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Reset the Root Password on Fedora

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 16, 2020
Fedora System Admin Troubleshooting Guides

Introduction

If you are locked out of your Fedora instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password. These steps apply to Fedora versions 29 through 32.

How to Reset Fedora Root Password

  1. Access the instance console in the Vultr customer portal.

    Vultr Web Console

  2. Click the Send CtrlAltDel button on the top right of the web console.

    Send CtrlAltDel

    You can also click the Server Restart icon.

    Server Restart

  3. As soon as the boot process starts, press ESC to bring up the GRUB boot prompt. You may need to turn the system off from the control panel and then back on to reach the GRUB boot prompt.

  4. You will see a GRUB boot prompt. Press E to edit the first boot option. If you do not see the GRUB prompt, you may need to press any key to bring it up before the machine boots.
  5. Find the kernel line (it starts with "linux").
  6. Change ro to rw init=/sysroot/bin/sh
  7. Press CTRL+X or F10 to boot single user mode.
  8. Access the system with chroot /sysroot
  9. Run passwd to change the root password.
  10. Run touch /.autorelabel to force file system relabeling.
  11. Run exit
  12. Run logout
  13. Run reboot to reboot the system.

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article