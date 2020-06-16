Reset the Root Password on Fedora

If you are locked out of your Fedora instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password. These steps apply to Fedora versions 29 through 32.
Access the instance console in the Vultr customer portal.
Click the Send CtrlAltDel button on the top right of the web console.
You can also click the Server Restart icon.
As soon as the boot process starts, press ESC to bring up the GRUB boot prompt. You may need to turn the system off from the control panel and then back on to reach the GRUB boot prompt.
chroot /sysroot
passwd to change the root password.
touch /.autorelabel to force file system relabeling.
exit
logout
reboot to reboot the system.
