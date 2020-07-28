Introduction

If you are locked out of your CoreOS instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password.

Vultr creates CoreOS instances with a root user and password. The core user has sudo access and may log in with an SSH Key, if the key was selected when the instance was created. If you can log in as core with the SSH key, reset the root login by executing sudo passwd as core.

If you lost your SSH key, you can log in as core by editing the GRUB loader.

How to Reset the Root Password on CoreOS