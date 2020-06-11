Reset the Root Password on CentOS

If you are locked out of your instance and have lost access to the root account, you need to boot into single-user mode and reset the root password.

Access the Instance Console

To get started, access the instance console in the Vultr customer portal.

Click the Send CtrlAltDel button on the top right of the web console.

You can also click the Server Restart icon.

Follow the steps below for your version of CentOS.

CentOS 6

You will see a GRUB boot prompt telling you to press any key. You have only a few seconds to press a key to stop the automated booting process.

If you miss this prompt, you will need to restart the VM again. At the GRUB prompt, type A to append to the boot command. Add the text single and press ENTER . The system will boot, and you will see the root prompt. Run passwd and change the root password. Run reboot to reboot the system.

CentOS 7

As soon as the boot process starts, press ESC to bring up the GRUB boot prompt. You may need to turn the system off from the control panel and then back on to reach the GRUB boot prompt. At the GRUB boot prompt, press E to edit the first boot option. If you do not see the GRUB prompt, you may need to press any key to bring it up before the machine boots. Find the kernel line starting with "linux16". Change ro to rw init=/sysroot/bin/sh Press CTRL + X or F10 to boot single-user mode. Run chroot /sysroot to access the system. Run passwd to change the root password. Run reboot -f to reboot the system.

CentOS 8