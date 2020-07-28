How to Upload Custom ISOs to Vultr

Vultr offers a wide variety of standard ISOs and One-Click Apps in our public library, but you may upload a custom ISO if you need something special. For example, you may want to install a custom build of Kali Linux, OpenBSD, pfSense, or even Windows if you are correctly licensed.

Procedure

To add an ISO, enter the URL to the ISO on the Add ISO page. Vultr will transfer the ISO to your account for use. The ISO must meet a few requirements:

ISO must be less than 10240 MB (10 GB).

The filename must end in .iso .

. The ISO's URL must be an absolute path without authentication or query parameters.

You are limited to two ISOs in your account at a time. You can delete and add ISOs anytime.

Where to Upload ISOs

Upload the custom ISO to a publicly-accessible location. For example:

Vultr Object Storage

A public web server on a Vultr instance, or elsewhere

Dropbox

Google Cloud Storage (not Google Drive)

Example URLs

These example URLs will work properly:

Vultr Object Storage: https://ewr1.vultrobjects.com/{example}/ISOs/openbsd.iso

A public site, by IP address: http://192.0.2.123/myisos/Windows2012.iso

Your own site: https://myawesomesite.example.com/iso/KaliLinux.iso

Dropbox: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/{example}/pfsense.iso

Google Drive will not work:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=120912{example}j8SQW@089712

Windows-specific Requirements

Your ISO must include VirtIO Drivers. Read more about creating a Windows ISO with VirtIO drivers here.

Deploy a New Instance from an ISO

To deploy an instance form an ISO, click the Upload ISO menu under Server Type while making your server selections.

Attach an ISO to an Instance

Attaching an ISO will cause the instance to reboot from the ISO.

Select the instance in the customer portal to reach the server information page. Select the Settings tab on the top menu. Select the Custom ISO from the left menu. Select your ISO from the Custom ISO dropdown. Click Attach ISO and Reboot.

The instance will attach the ISO and reboot.

Detach an ISO from an Instance

Once your OS installation is complete, the system will continue to boot from the ISO until it is detached.

Select the instance in the customer portal to reach the server information page. Select the Settings tab on the top menu. Select the Custom ISO from the left menu. Click Remove ISO. On the reboot warning pop-up, click Remove ISO a second time.

The instance will detach the ISO and reboot.