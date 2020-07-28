How to Upload Custom ISOs to Vultr

Vultr offers a wide variety of standard ISOs and One-Click Apps in our public library, but you may upload a custom ISO if you need something special. For example, you may want to install a custom build of Kali Linux, OpenBSD, pfSense, or even Windows if you are correctly licensed.
To add an ISO, enter the URL to the ISO on the Add ISO page. Vultr will transfer the ISO to your account for use. The ISO must meet a few requirements:
.iso.
Upload the custom ISO to a publicly-accessible location. For example:
These example URLs will work properly:
https://ewr1.vultrobjects.com/{example}/ISOs/openbsd.iso
http://192.0.2.123/myisos/Windows2012.iso
https://myawesomesite.example.com/iso/KaliLinux.iso
https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/{example}/pfsense.iso
Google Drive will not work:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=120912{example}j8SQW@089712
To deploy an instance form an ISO, click the Upload ISO menu under Server Type while making your server selections.
Attaching an ISO will cause the instance to reboot from the ISO.
The instance will attach the ISO and reboot.
Once your OS installation is complete, the system will continue to boot from the ISO until it is detached.
The instance will detach the ISO and reboot.
