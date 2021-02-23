Vultr's Request for Article System

If you are looking for topic inspiration, Vultr has many writing opportunities available for Vultr Trusted Authors, including our Request for Article list.

Submission Process

If you plan to write one of our requested articles, please:

Review our program guidelines and the style guide. Join the Vultr Trusted Author program. Request the article assignment using this form. We will contact you with more information about the article specifics and our internal notes. Include Request for Article and the ID number in the Request topic.

in the Request topic. Include your name and email address so we may contact you.

Include any information that may help us select the best candidate for the assignment.

When your article is ready for review please upload it to the Vultr Docs team. Please include Request for Article and the RFA ID number in the Additional Information field.

FAQ

Can I request multiple articles?

We make one assignment per author at a time.

Publication and Payment

Responding to an open RFA, or accepting an RFA assignment does not create an obligation by Vultr to publish your article. You may be asked to make changes or corrections, or the team may decline to publish your article without a detailed explanation. Payment is determined according to Vultr’s payment guidelines and article quality.