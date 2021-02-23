Vultr's Request for Article System

If you are looking for topic inspiration, Vultr has many writing opportunities available for Vultr Trusted Authors, including our Request for Article list.
If you plan to write one of our requested articles, please:
Request for Article and the ID number in the Request topic.
When your article is ready for review please upload it to the Vultr Docs team. Please include
Request for Article and the RFA ID number in the Additional Information field.
We make one assignment per author at a time.
Responding to an open RFA, or accepting an RFA assignment does not create an obligation by Vultr to publish your article. You may be asked to make changes or corrections, or the team may decline to publish your article without a detailed explanation. Payment is determined according to Vultr’s payment guidelines and article quality.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles