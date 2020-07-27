Redirect HTTP Requests To HTTPS On Nginx

This Quickstart guide describes how to redirect non-secure HTTP requests to secure HTTPS on Nginx.
Locate your server block configuration file. By default, this is /etc/nginx/nginx.conf, however it's common for that file to have an include directive:
include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf;
If you have a similar line, you may need to review several files in /etc/nginx/conf.d/ to locate the
listen 80 (HTTP) server block for your site. You may have multiple blocks or files if you host multiple sites.
The basic steps are:
Adjust your
listen 80 server block to redirect all traffic to HTTPS. Add a line similar to this:
return 301 https://example.com$request_uri;
Add a
listen 443 ssl server block to handle the HTTPS traffic. Move any statements needed from your
listen 80 server block to this new block.
Here is a simplified example of both blocks. Note that both
http://example.com and
http://www.example.com will redirect to
https://example.com.
http {
server {
listen 80;
server_name example.com www.example.com;
# Redirect all port 80 (HTTP) requests to port 443 (HTTPS).
return 301 https://example.com$request_uri;
}
server {
listen 443 ssl;
server_name example.com;
ssl_certificate /path/to/cert-crt.crt;
ssl_certificate_key /path/to/cert-key.key;
# all other site settings go here (e.g. ssl, logs, site root)
}
}
For more information about how to configure server blocks, see the Nginx documentation and this detailed nginx.conf example file.
