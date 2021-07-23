This document describes how and where to interconnect with Constant AS20473, including requirements and other factors that may affect how we peer with third parties.
Constant has a selective settlement-free peering policy. Constant will peer with other organizations based on several factors including:
Constant will review this peering policy periodically and reserves the right to modify this policy at any time.
Peers that would like to establish a settlement-free peering, either private or public, will follow the next process:
We will analyze your peering request to determine eligibility for it, and we reserve the right to decline any peering request based on our criteria. We are not required to provide a specific reason to decline a peering request. We also reserve the right to eliminate any established peering at any moment in time.
We do not require contracts or agreements in order to establish a peering session, nor we will enter into one for public peering.
We recommend configuring private peering when traffic between autonomous systems is more than 3 Gbps and have at least two sites in common. The cost of in-building cross-connects will be shared equitably between Constant and the peer. Interface IP addresses will be assigned by both peers in accordance to best common practices. The minimum link speed for private peering interconnections is 10Gbps. Private peering facilities are listed in our PeeringDB entry. Both peers will periodically review bandwidth and upgrade as required.
We peer against route servers (RSs) and send our full local routing table to the RS peers. We usually decline direct peering if the other party is already peering against the RSs but exceptions can be made following our selective peering policy.
Direct IXP peering is taken into consideration if the traffic is interesting for both parties and the other party does not peer against the IXP RSs or if the peer is not sending its full routing table to the RS.