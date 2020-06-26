Vultr's One-Click WordPress application provides everything you need to launch your website with minimal effort. Simply select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will deploy in about a minute, and then you are ready to set up WordPress.
To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1) is used for console and SSH access. The security user (2) protects the admin section with a password before you enter the WordPress admin credentials, which you choose during the setup process. In this tutorial, replace oneclick.example.com and 192.0.2.123 with your domain name and IP address.
This step is optional, but recommended. For better security and convenience, register a domain name and install an SSL certificate. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the SSL certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Go to https://oneclick.example.com/wp-admin/ to log in.
Substitute your domain, or use the IP address if you didn't register a domain name. If you did not to install an SSL certificate, you'll receive a privacy warning for the server's self-signed certificate. It is safe to proceed. It's also possible, but insecure, to complete this step using the HTTP URL http://192.0.2.123/wp-admin/.
Enter the security user (2) credentials in the Sign in pop-up.
Select your language and click Continue.
Enter your site title, username, and email address. Make a note of the suggested password or enter your preferred password. Click Install WordPress.
Wait for WordPress to finish the installation, then log in to your WordPress dashboard.
Set your domain name in the WordPress dashboard.
Reliable mail delivery is a common issue with WordPress sites. The One-Click WordPress server has the Easy WP SMTP plugin preinstalled to solve this issue. This plugin authenticates with your SMTP server to send mail. Activate the plugin in your dashboard under Plugins > Installed Plugins.
Once activated, look for the settings link under the plugin name. Configure the plugin to enable outbound email.
Wordfence is an endpoint firewall and malware scanner to protect WordPress. We recommend activating the preinstalled Wordfence plugin for additional security logging and scanning.
Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://oneclick.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Configure Cockpit for SSL with these steps.
Edit /etc/nginx/conf.d/cockpit.conf
# nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/cockpit.conf
Look for this line.
server_name _;
Replace the underscore with your server's domain name. The top of the file should now look like this.
server {
listen 9080 ssl;
server_name oneclick.example.com;
Save and exit the file.
Edit /etc/cockpit/cockpit.conf
# nano /etc/cockpit/cockpit.conf
Replace both instances of the server's IP address with the server's domain name.
[WebService]
Origins = https://oneclick.example.com:9080 wss://oneclick.example.com:9080
ProtocolHeader = X-Forwarded-Proto
Save and exit the file.
Run certbot, following the instructions in the article Install Let's Encrypt SSL on One-Click WordPress App. For example:
# certbot --nginx --redirect -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot detects the files you updated and automatically installs the certificate for Cockpit.
If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
By default, Maldet is disabled. Activating Maldet is highly recommended to remove malware from your WordPress site. SSH to the server as root to enable or disable this feature.
# systemctl enable --now maldet
# systemctl disable --now maldet
Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://oneclick.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
WordPress uses the MySQL database server. For direct access, SSH to the server as root.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is located in
/root/.my.cnf.
Access your XHProf installation at https://oneclick.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.
If you need to reset your WordPress admin password, the
reset-wp-pass.sh script generates a new strong password and updates WordPress for you.
# /opt/vultr/reset-wp-pass.sh
The new password for the account 'AmazingAdmin' is: [redacted password]
One-Click WordPress has an extra security prompt for the
/wp-admin/ page. To remove this feature, run the
remove-htaccess.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/remove-htaccess.sh
All basic authentication has been removed!
If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The
fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
All vhosts have been restored to their default state!
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your WordPress and Ubuntu versions. Run the
version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
WordPress: '5.3.2'
You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before proceeding.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.
SSH to the server as root.
Move
wordpress_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server.
# mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/wordpress_https.conf /root/
# reboot
/var/log/mysqld*.log
/etc/nginx/conf.d/
/etc/nginx/ssl
/var/www/html/
/var/www/html/wp-content/uploads
/usr/local/bin/wp
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
