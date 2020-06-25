Vultr's One-Click PrestaShop application is a quick way to launch your online storefront. Select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.
To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web access during installation.
This step is optional, but recommended. Most PrestaShop owners will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their shop. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Go to https://oneclick.example.com/install/ to start the installation assistant. Use the Login user (2) in the HTTP authentication pop-up. Note: If you did not install the SSL certificate, you will receive a privacy warning. It is safe to proceed. It's also possible, but insecure, to use the HTTP URL http://oneclick.example.com/install/.
Select your installation language and click Next.
Wait for the installation assistant to complete. You'll see this confirmation screen.
Make a record of your login information.
Connect to your PrestaShop server with the root login (1) via SSH or web console.
Remove the install directory.
# rm -rf /var/www/html/install/
Access the admin area at either URL:
Note: Presta shop also provides a single-use URL, https://oneclick.example.com/admin/, which is renamed after the first access. Vultr has included the /admin_area/ link as convenient static URL.
Use the Login user (2) when prompted for HTTP authentication.
Navigate to Configure > Shop Parameters > General:
Choose your SSL options. To enable SSL on all pages, select Enable SSL and click Save. Then, select Enable SSL on all pages, and click Save a second time.
Configure your store as desired. Refer to the PrestaShop site for more information.
You can use a Commercial SSL Certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
If you used certbot to obtain a free Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default. Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration that must be reversed before proceeding.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
It's possible, but not recommended to disable secure HTTPS access.
Remove the existing HTTPS configuration. Move it to the /root folder as a backup.
# mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/prestashop_https.conf /root/
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://www.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page. Cockpit uses a self-signed certificate, and you can safely proceed past the privacy warning.
If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://www.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your XHProf installation at https://www.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
For direct access to the MySQL database server, SSH to the server as root.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is located in /root/.my.cnf.
Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.
If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
All vhosts have been restored to their default state!
One-Click PrestaShop has an extra security prompt for the /admin_area/ page. To remove this feature, run the remove-htaccess.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/remove-htaccess.sh
All basic authentication has been removed!
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your PrestaShop and Ubuntu versions. Run the version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
PrestaShop: '1.7.6.5'
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
