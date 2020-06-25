Introduction

Vultr's One-Click PrestaShop application is a quick way to launch your online storefront. Select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.

To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web access during installation.

1. Install SSL Certificate

This step is optional, but recommended. Most PrestaShop owners will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their shop. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.

If you skip this step:

Substitute the server IP address for oneclick.example.com .

. You will encounter a certificate security warning.

Proceed past the warning to complete setup.

To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:

Register the name and create a DNS record for the server's IP address. Consult your DNS provider for instructions, or see our guide if using Vultr's DNS. You may substitute your domain name or the server's IP address anywhere the example oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide. Verify the DNS has finished propagation and the name is visible throughout the internet before proceeding. Propagation usually happens quickly, but could take up to 48 hours in some cases. Connect to your PrestaShop server. Use the root login (1) from the Server Information screen. Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values. # certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com Certbot should report success when finished.

2. Run Installation Assistant

Go to https://oneclick.example.com/install/ to start the installation assistant. Use the Login user (2) in the HTTP authentication pop-up. Note: If you did not install the SSL certificate, you will receive a privacy warning. It is safe to proceed. It's also possible, but insecure, to use the HTTP URL http://oneclick.example.com/install/. Select your installation language and click Next. Click the "I agree to the above terms and conditions" checkbox and click Next. Enter the store information and account information. Click Next. Configure the database with the values from the Server Information screen. Tables prefix can be left at default. Click "Test your database connection now". If successful, click Next. Wait for the installation assistant to complete. You'll see this confirmation screen. Make a record of your login information.

3. Remove the Installation Directory

Connect to your PrestaShop server with the root login (1) via SSH or web console. Remove the install directory. # rm -rf /var/www/html/install/

4. Configure PrestaShop

Access the admin area at either URL: Secure (preferred): https://oneclick.example.com/admin_area/

Non-secure: http://oneclick.example.com/admin_area/ Note: Presta shop also provides a single-use URL, https://oneclick.example.com/admin/, which is renamed after the first access. Vultr has included the /admin_area/ link as convenient static URL. Use the Login user (2) when prompted for HTTP authentication. Use your PrestaShop login information at the admin login screen. Navigate to Configure > Shop Parameters > General: Choose your SSL options. To enable SSL on all pages, select Enable SSL and click Save. Then, select Enable SSL on all pages, and click Save a second time. Configure your store as desired. Refer to the PrestaShop site for more information.

More About HTTPS

Commercial SSL

You can use a Commercial SSL Certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.

How to install a commercial SSL certificate

Obtain a certificate from a certificate authority for your domain. Replace the server.crt and server.key files in /etc/nginx/ssl/ with the updated certificate. Refer to your certificate vendor's documentation for details. Reboot the server. # reboot

Certbot considerations

If you used certbot to obtain a free Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default. Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration that must be reversed before proceeding.

Back up your existing Nginx configuration files # cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx Revoke your certbot certificate. # certbot delete Restore the default Nginx configuration. # /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh

Disable Secure HTTPS Access

It's possible, but not recommended to disable secure HTTPS access.

Remove the existing HTTPS configuration. Move it to the /root folder as a backup. # mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/prestashop_https.conf /root/ Reboot the server. # reboot

Additional Features

Cockpit Control Panel

Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://www.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page. Cockpit uses a self-signed certificate, and you can safely proceed past the privacy warning.

How to Disable Cockpit

If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:

# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket

PHPMyAdmin Database Manager

Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://www.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.

XHProf Performance Analysis

Access your XHProf installation at https://www.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.

SQL Database Access

For direct access to the MySQL database server, SSH to the server as root.

Connect to MySQL

# mysql -u root

The MySQL root password is located in /root/.my.cnf.

Vultr Helper Scripts

Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.

Reset Nginx

If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.

# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh All vhosts have been restored to their default state!

Remove Admin Area Security

One-Click PrestaShop has an extra security prompt for the /admin_area/ page. To remove this feature, run the remove-htaccess.sh script.

# /opt/vultr/remove-htaccess.sh All basic authentication has been removed!

Check Software Versions

For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your PrestaShop and Ubuntu versions. Run the version.sh script.

# /opt/vultr/version.sh OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)' PrestaShop: '1.7.6.5'

Files and Folders of Interest

MySQL logs: /var/log/mysqld*.log

Vhost conf: /etc/nginx/conf.d/

Vhost SSL: /etc/nginx/ssl

PrestaShop web directory: /var/www/html/

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.