Vultr's One-Click OpenVPN application is a ready-to-run Virtual Private Network server, running on Ubuntu Linux. Select a location, choose the instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your VPN server is ready to use in about a minute.
To configure the server, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The openvpn login (2) is used for web administration.
Substitute your server's IP address for the example 192.0.2.123 used in this guide.
Follow the steps below to connect to your VPN using the OpenVPN Connect Client. The official OpenVPN website also has useful guides:
If you do not see your server's IP in the list, revisit https://192.0.2.123/ and follow the steps to connect. Your web browser may block content on that page that prevents your tray icon from updating - in this case, you will need to allow content on that page to run.
Here are some important notes to keep in mind while using your OpenVPN app on Vultr.
Each OpenVPN app includes the Access Server control panel at: https://192.0.2.123/
OpenVPN uses system user accounts for authentication. To add more users, log in as the root user (1) and add a user with adduser.
# adduser example_user
OpenVPN allows you to log in with the same account from multiple locations. The default openvpn user may be sufficient. Customize additional user permissions in the control panel: https://192.0.2.123/admin/user_permissions
When first installed, the server allows two concurrent VPN connections. If you need additional connections, you may purchase a license from OpenVPN. See the license section of the control panel: https://192.0.2.123/admin/license
The VPN default network address range is 172.27.224.0—172.27.239.255. OpenVPN assigns your computer an address in this range when connected.
By default, OpenVPN does not allow clients to communicate with each other. If you want clients to communicate, change the "VPN Settings" section of the control panel.
IPv6 is not supported. No IPv6 traffic is routed through the OpenVPN app.
OpenVPN controls the DNS settings of each connected client computer. By default, the DNS servers of your OpenVPN server are used. You can change this behavior in the control panel: https://192.0.2.123/admin/vpn_settings
When connected to OpenVPN, all IPv4 internet traffic passes through it. Your internet download/upload speeds will be slower than normal.
You can use Cockpit control panel to manage your instance and software. The login and URL are located on the Server Information page of the Customer Portal.
To disable the control panel:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles