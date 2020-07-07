Vultr's One-Click OpenLiteSpeed application is a ready-to-run Open Source edition of LiteSpeed Web Server Enterprise. Select a server location, choose the instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your web server is ready to use in about a minute. One-Click OpenLiteSpeed is available on either Ubuntu or CentOS.
To configure the server, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The User login (2) is used for web administration.
The examples oneclick.example.com and 192.0.2.123 are used throughout this guide. Substitute your server's domain name or IP address.
Most administrators use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you use a free Let's Encrypt certificate, the certbot utility manages your certificate requests and renewals. See the certbot website for complete details.
Connect to your server, with the root login (1) from the Server Information screen.
Install Certbot for your OS.
CentOS: Install the EPEL repo, then install certbot.
# yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm
# yum install certbot
Ubuntu: Update the apt package database, add the certbot repository, then install certbot.
# sudo apt-get update
# sudo apt-get install software-properties-common
# sudo add-apt-repository universe
# sudo add-apt-repository ppa:certbot/certbot
# sudo apt-get update
# apt-get install certbot
Install the certificate with certbot. The webroot-path /usr/local/lsws/Example/html is the default for OpenLiteSpeed. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot certonly --webroot --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email \
--webroot-path /usr/local/lsws/Example/html -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Navigate to https://oneclick.example.com:7080/. Proceed past the certificate warning. Log in with your User login (2).
You can use a Commercial SSL Certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
The admin portal for OpenLiteSpeed is located at https://oneclick.example.com:7080/ Log in with the User login (2) credentials from the Server Information page.
The default document root is /usr/local/lsws/Example/html. You can create .php or .html files in that directory. The PHP file /usr/local/lsws/Example/html/donut.php is accessible at https://oneclick.example.com/donut.php.
There is a MySQL database server running on the VPS. You can connect to the database by executing the following:
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved on the VPS in /root/.my.cnf.
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your OpenLiteSpeed and OS version. Run the
version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
OpenLightSpeed: 'LiteSpeed/1.6.13 Open'
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
