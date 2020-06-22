Vultr's One-Click Nextcloud application is a quick way to launch your online file sharing platform. Select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute. To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1) is used for console and SSH access. The Nextcloud user (2) is for web access.
This step is optional, but recommended. For better security and convenience, register a domain name and install an SSL certificate. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see Commercial SSL section below. Here are the steps to use a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the SSL certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Nextcloud requires that you add the server domain name to the trusted_domains array.
Edit /var/www/html/config/config.php.
# nano /var/www/html/config/config.php
Update the trusted_domains array. Replace 192.0.2.123 and oneclick.example.com with your values.
'trusted_domains' =>
array (
0 => 'localhost',
1 => '192.0.2.123',
2 => 'oneclick.example.com',
),
Log into your server with the Nextcloud user (2) account: https://oneclick.example.com
You can use a Commercial SSL Certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before proceeding.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Reboot the server.
# reboot
If you choose not to install an SSL certificate, log into your server with the Nextcloud user (2) account at the server's IP address. You will need to proceed past the SSL certificate warning. For example: https://192.0.2.123/
The Vultr team has provided a backup script for convenience.
Run the script:
# cd /root/
# sh backup-nextcloud.sh
The script makes a backup of the Nextcloud database, source code, and uploaded files in the /root folder. Ensure that you have enough available space to duplicate all of your data.
If you have trouble with the Nginx web server, we have included a script to reset the Nginx config files back to default.
Run the script:
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Nextcloud uses a MySQL database server. You can connect to the database by executing the following:
mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved in /root/.my.cnf.
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
