Vultr's One-Click MediaWiki application is a free and open-source wiki engine, initially developed for use on Wikipedia. Select a location, choose your instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your wiki will be ready to configure in about a minute. One-Click MediaWiki runs on Ubuntu Server.
To follow this installation guide, locate the following information on the Server Information screen.
Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.
This step is optional, but recommended. Most MediaWiki administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Enter the Login user (2) credentials in the security pop-up.
Select your language and click Continue.
Enter the Upgrade key (3) and click Continue.
Click Continue on the "Welcome to MediaWiki" screen.
Make sure "Use the same account as for installation" is checked. Click Continue.
Enter the configuration information:
Select "I'm bored already, just install the wiki." Click Continue.
Click Continue on the next two screens. When prompted, save LocalSettings.php in a safe location. (This step is optional.)
Open a terminal session on the server with the root login (1) credentials.
Edit LocalSettings.php
# nano /var/www/html/LocalSettings.php
Edit the $wgServer variable. Change the ip address to the domain name. This statement is around line 30.
$wgServer = "https://oneclick.example.com";
Save and exit the file.
File uploads are disabled by default. To enable them:
Edit LocalSettings.php
# nano /var/www/html/LocalSettings.php
Change the $wgEnableUploads variable to true. This statement is around line 75.
$wgEnableUploads = true;
Save and exit the file.
A MySQL database is running on your VPS for MediaWiki. If you need to access the database directly:
Log into MySQL.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved in
/root/.my.cnf.
Access your XHProf installation at https://oneclick.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://oneclick.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://oneclick.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
It's possible to configure Cockpit to use the same SSL certificate as MediaWiki with these steps. This step is optional.
Edit /etc/nginx/conf.d/cockpit.conf
# nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/cockpit.conf
Look for this line.
server_name _;
Replace the underscore with your server's domain name. The top of the file should now look like this.
server {
listen 9080 ssl;
server_name oneclick.example.com;
Save and exit the file.
Edit /etc/cockpit/cockpit.conf
# nano /etc/cockpit/cockpit.conf
Replace both instances of the server's IP address with the server's domain name.
[WebService]
Origins = https://oneclick.example.com:9080 wss://oneclick.example.com:9080
ProtocolHeader = X-Forwarded-Proto
Save and exit the file.
Run certbot. For example:
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot detects the files you updated and automatically installs the certificate for Cockpit.
If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.
If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
All vhosts have been restored to their default state!
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your MediaWiki and Ubuntu versions. Run the
version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
MediaWiki: '1.34.1'
You can use a Commercial SSL Certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before installing the commercial certificate.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.
SSH to the server as root.
Move mediawiki_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server.
# mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/mediawiki_https.conf /root/
# reboot
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
