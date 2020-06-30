Vultr's One-Click Magento application is a ready-to-run eCommerce platform running Magento Community Edition on Ubuntu server. Select a server location, choose your instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute. Magento requires a Vultr instance with at least 1 GB of RAM. Magento runs on the Ubuntu Server LTS operating system.
To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Admin user (2) is used for web administration. Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.
This step is optional, but recommended. Most Magento administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install certbot and the Nginx plugin to manage the Let's Encrypt certificate.
# apt install python-certbot-nginx -y
Set the server_name for Nginx. Edit /etc/nginx/conf.d/magento_https.conf:
# nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/magento_https.conf
Change the underscore in the line "server_name _;" to your server domain name. This appears near the top of the file. For example:
server {
listen 443 ssl default_server;
server_name oneclick.example.com;
Save and exit the file.
Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
When first installed, Magento uses the IP address as the base URL. This step changes the base URL to the domain name. You will encounter a certificate warning for your first admin login because Magento redirects your browser to the IP address.
Navigate to the admin area of your store. For example:
https://192.0.2.123/admin_123456
Proceed past the certificate warning.
Navigate to Stores > Configuration.
Navigate to Web > Base URLs. Make two changes:
Click Save Config. Magento will log you out and redirect you to log in again, this time at the server domain name.
A MySQL database is running on your VPS for Magento. If you need to access the database directly:
Log into MySQL.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved in
/root/.my.cnf.
Access your XHProf installation at https://oneclick.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://oneclick.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://oneclick.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.
If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
All vhosts have been restored to their default state!
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your Magento and Ubuntu versions. Run the
version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
Magento: '2.3.5-p1'
You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before installing the commercial certificate.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Magento is installed at: /var/www/html
This issue was corrected in February 2016.
Magento 2.1.3 failed to include a link to the updater in the admin panel. You can navigate to the updater manually with the following link. Replace the parts in caps accordingly.
https://[SERVER_IP]/[admin_SECRETURL]/admin/backendapp/redirect/app/setup/
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
