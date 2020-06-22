Introduction

Vultr's One-Click LEMP application is an easy-to-deploy solution for web development on Linux, Nginx, MySQL, and PHP. The One-Click LEMP application is available for CentOS 6, CentOS 7, and Ubuntu Server. After deployment, log in with SSH using the root account found on the Application Information page in the customer portal. You have full access to modify this application to suit any development project.

Examples and Paths

192.0.2.123 is an example IP address.

You can access the LEMP server at the insecure URL: http://192.0.2.123/

The server is also accessible at the secure URL: https://192.0.2.123/

The server is configured with a self-signed certificate. You can install your own commercial certificate or a free Let's Encrypt certificate.

The LEMP document root is located at: /usr/share/nginx/html/ Example: /usr/share/nginx/html/index.php is accessible at http://192.0.2.123/index.php .



MySQL

Connect to the MySQL database server with:

# mysql -u root

The MySQL root password is available in /root/.my.cnf.

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.