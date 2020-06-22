Vultr's One-Click LAMP application is an easy-to-deploy solution for web development on Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. The One-Click LAMP application is available for CentOS 6, CentOS 7, and Ubuntu Server. After deployment, log in with SSH using the root account found on the Application Information page in the customer portal. You have full access to modify this application to suit any development project.
192.0.2.123 is an example IP address.
Connect to the MySQL database server with:
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is available in /root/.my.cnf.
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles