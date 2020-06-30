Introduction

Vultr's One-Click Joomla application is a ready-to-run Content Management System. Select a server location, choose your instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.

To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web administration. Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.

1. Install SSL Certificate

This step is optional, but recommended. Most Joomla administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.

If you skip this step:

Substitute the server IP address for oneclick.example.com .

. You will encounter a certificate security warning.

Proceed past the warning to complete setup.

To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:

Register the name and create a DNS record for the server's IP address. Consult your DNS provider for instructions, or see our guide if using Vultr's DNS. Verify the DNS has finished propagation and the name is visible throughout the internet before proceeding. Propagation usually happens quickly, but could take up to 48 hours in some cases. Connect to your server, with the root login (1) from the Server Information screen. Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values. # certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com Certbot should report success when finished.

2. Run Installation Assistant

Navigate to https://oneclick.example.com/installation/ to begin the Joomla installation. Enter the Login user (2) credentials in the security pop-up. Enter the site name and your Super User account information. Click Next. Enter the Database Configuration, then click Next. Database Type : MySQLi

: MySQLi Host Name : localhost

: localhost Username, Password, Database Name : Use values from the Application Information page in the Customer Portal.

: Use values from the Application Information page in the Customer Portal. Table Prefix: Use the randomly-generated default. Make your selection of sample data. Click Next. Remove the installation folder. Your Joomla site is installed. For administrator access, log in with your Super User account at https://oneclick.example.com/administrator/

More Information

MySQL

A MySQL database is running on your VPS for Joomla. If you need to access the database directly:

Connect to the server via ssh as root. Log into MySQL. # mysql -u root The MySQL root password is saved in /root/.my.cnf .

XHProf Performance Analysis

Access your XHProf installation at https://oneclick.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.

PHPMyAdmin Database Manager

Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://oneclick.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.

Cockpit Control Panel

Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://oneclick.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.

Disable Cockpit

If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:

# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket

Vultr Helper Scripts

Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.

Reset Nginx

If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.

# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh All vhosts have been restored to their default state!

Check Software Versions

For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your Joomla and Ubuntu versions. Run the version.sh script.

# /opt/vultr/version.sh OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)' Joomla: '3.9.19'

Commercial SSL

You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.

How to install a commercial SSL certificate

Obtain a certificate from a certificate authority for your domain. Replace the server.crt and server.key files in /etc/nginx/ssl/ with the commercial certificate. Refer to your certificate vendor's documentation for details. Reboot the server. # reboot

Certbot considerations

Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before installing the commercial certificate.

Back up your existing Nginx configuration files # cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx Revoke your certbot certificate. # certbot delete Restore the default Nginx configuration. # /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh

How to Disable HTTPS

Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.

SSH to the server as root. Move joomla_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server. # mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/joomla_https.conf /root/ # reboot

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.