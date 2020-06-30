Vultr's One-Click Joomla application is a ready-to-run Content Management System. Select a server location, choose your instance size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.
To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web administration. Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.
This step is optional, but recommended. Most Joomla administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Enter the Login user (2) credentials in the security pop-up.
Enter the site name and your Super User account information. Click Next.
Enter the Database Configuration, then click Next.
Make your selection of sample data. Click Next.
Remove the installation folder.
Your Joomla site is installed.
For administrator access, log in with your Super User account at https://oneclick.example.com/administrator/
A MySQL database is running on your VPS for Joomla. If you need to access the database directly:
Log into MySQL.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved in
/root/.my.cnf.
Access your XHProf installation at https://oneclick.example.com/xhprof/xhprof_html/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your PHPMyAdmin installation at https://oneclick.example.com/mysqladmin/. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
Access your Cockpit a control panel at https://oneclick.example.com:9080. You'll find the username and password on your Server Information page.
If you need to disable Cockpit, SSH to the server as root and run the following command:
# systemctl disable --now cockpit.socket
Vultr provides helper scripts for common issues. SSH to the server as root to run these scripts.
If Nginx fails to load, you may have a typo or corruption in your configuration files. The fix-vhost.sh script will reset the Nginx configuration to default.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
All vhosts have been restored to their default state!
For debugging purposes, our support team may ask for your Joomla and Ubuntu versions. Run the
version.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/version.sh
OS: '18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver)'
Joomla: '3.9.19'
You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before installing the commercial certificate.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.
SSH to the server as root.
Move joomla_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server.
# mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/joomla_https.conf /root/
# reboot
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles