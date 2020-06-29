The One-Click GitLab application is a ready-to-use GitLab Community Edition (CE) running on Ubuntu Server. GitLab requires an instance with at least 2GB RAM and 2 CPU cores.
It's preferred to configure GitLab with a domain name and valid SSL certificate, but it's possible to access the GitLab application by IP address with the default self-signed certificate.
You can use either a free Let's Encrypt certificate or a commercial certificate. A valid certificate will allow cloning repositories over HTTPS with Git. Substitute your IP address and domain for these examples:
Before installing the SSL certificate, configure GitLab for your domain name.
If you are installing a commercial certificate, skip to the Commercial SSL Certificate section.
GitLab can request and manage Let's Encrypt certificates with a few configuration changes to the control file.
Edit the control file /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb
# nano /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb
Locate the external_url setting. Change the IP address to the server domain name. This is located near line 30.
external_url "https://oneclick.example.com"
Locate the following section. It's easier to locate by searching for letsencrypt with CTRL+W (find).
##############################
# Let's Encrypt integration
##############################
# letsencrypt['enable'] = nil
# letsencrypt['contact_emails'] = []
Remove the comments to enable the two lines. Change nil to true and set your admin email address.
##############################
# Let's Encrypt integration
##############################
letsencrypt['enable'] = true
letsencrypt['contact_emails'] = ['admin@example.com']
Several optional settings for Let's Encrypt are available, including renewal scheduling. See the GitLab Docs for more information.
Locate the ssl_certificate setting. Change the IP address to the server domain name. This is located near the end of the file. It's easier to locate by searching for the IP address with CTRL+W (find). For example, replace this:
nginx['ssl_certificate'] = "/etc/gitlab/ssl/192.0.2.123.crt"
nginx['ssl_certificate_key'] = "/etc/gitlab/ssl/192.0.2.123.key"
With this:
nginx['ssl_certificate'] = "/etc/gitlab/ssl/oneclick.example.com.crt"
nginx['ssl_certificate_key'] = "/etc/gitlab/ssl/oneclick.example.com.key"
Save the file and exit the editor.
Reconfigure the GitLab server.
# gitlab-ctl reconfigure
When reconfiguration completes, verify your certificate is installed. Navigate to your server at with a web browser and log in.
https://oneclick.example.com
To install a new certificate, do the following:
Edit the control file /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb
# nano /etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb
Locate the external_url setting. Change the IP address to the server domain name. This is located near line 30.
external_url "https://oneclick.example.com"
Reconfigure the GitLab server:
# gitlab-ctl reconfigure
Your Git repositories are located in /var/opt/gitlab/git-data/repositories.
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
